Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/20/24: Brandon Woodruff, Mike Trout, and Liam Hendriks

In Mariners news...
- RHP George Kirby’s offseason throwing program helped him focus on his pitch consistency, writes Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times.
- Shannon Drayer at Seattle Sports 710 AM highlights why RHP Levi Stoudt, the Mariners’ latest addition, is worth keeping an eye on.
Around the league...
- Free agent RHP Brandon Woodruff has agreed on a two-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Less than two weeks after the Mariners picked him up from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Pirates have re-claimed outfielder Canaan Smith-Njigba from the Mariners after he was DFA’d two days ago.
- Veteran Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout describes a trade possibility as “the easy way out,” and wants the Angels to bring in more high-profile free agents to replace Shohei Ohtani.
- The Cincinnati Reds have been practicing a new play at the plate drill involving a stuffed animal as the runner.
- RHP Liam Hendriks, who is currently rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery, has signed a two-year/$10 million deal with the Boston Red Sox, with an additional $10 million possible in incentives.
- San Francisco Giants GM Farhan Zaidi commented that the team had to sign Pablo Sandoval, who is the most recent non-roster invitee at Giants camp this spring, “because the workout videos he was sending me were taking up all the space on my phone.”
- Jordan Shusterman at Yahoo Sports analyzed Travis Kelce’s old tweets that have recently resurfaced to find out how much he really knows about baseball.
Becca’s picks...
- Now this is impressive.
This video of seventh-grader JJ Franks making four straight shots to win $10,000 during a halftime challenge is ELECTRIC.— Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) February 19, 2024
He had to make a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot in 25 seconds.
Bishop Ryan Catholic School (Minot, ND)pic.twitter.com/Na29qZ0L1B
Loading comments...