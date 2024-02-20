Which Mariner Will Surprise This Spring? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Evan James, Anders Jorstad and Zach Mason are here on Monday February 18th to talk spring baseball as the Mariners arrive in Peoria. While much of the team is settled with primary lineup healthy and entrenched in starting roles, there are battles for roster spots yet to be won. How does the bullpen shake out? Is Levi Stoudt a lock to make the team? Is Austin Voth actually going to be a swingman even though Scott historically eschews the archetype? Is Taylor Trammell a dark horse in the outfield? How will the platoons ultimately shake out in terms of playing time? The market for some high profile free agents remains cold; could the Mariners be back in the Chapman mix? Why do we already have our eyes on the trade deadline? Hope springs eternal because baseball is back. Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

Editor’s note: Ander’s mic is busted and getting high end feedback/buzzing. I’ve cleaned it up extensively, but that’s why his vocal is a bit on the thin side.

