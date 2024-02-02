Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/2/24: Corbin Burnes, Keynan Middleton, and Jake Diekman

Hello everyone, happy Friday! Yesterday was a big day for one of the Mariners potential wild card rivals. Let’s get to that and more news from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Congrats, Angie!
We would all like to thank and congratulate @AngieMentink for her hard work!— ROOT SPORTS™ | NW (@ROOTSPORTS_NW) February 1, 2024
Happy 25-year anniversary at ROOT SPORTS Angie! pic.twitter.com/HpZCN2LIlP
Around the league...
- The Orioles made their first big move of the offseason, acquiring ace Corbin Burnes from the Brewers in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers and a draft pick. Baltimore now has a fearsome top-of-the-rotation to go along with their stacked lineup.
- Ben Clemens at Fangraphs dives into the impact of the trade for Baltimore.
- The Cardinals have agreed to a deal with former Mariner reliever Keynan Middleton.
- The Mets are reportedly closing in on a contract with left-hander Jake Diekman.
- The Blue Jays have reportedly turned away trade interest in young right-hander Alek Manoah and plan to give him another shot at their big-league rotation in 2024.
- Athletes all over the world are turning to ice baths as a post-workout recovery method. Chris Ballard at Sports Illustrated dives into whether this method is actually helpful or not.
- Nathan Grimm at Baseball Prospectus wonders if Luis Arraez is close to unlocking his power stroke, and if so, what does that mean for him as a player? ($)
Anders’ picks...
- In Formula 1 news, Lewis Hamilton — one of the world’s top drivers — is leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2025.
