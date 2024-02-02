 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/2/24: Corbin Burnes, Keynan Middleton, and Jake Diekman

The Orioles have seemingly completed their juggernaut.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Wild Card Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Hello everyone, happy Friday! Yesterday was a big day for one of the Mariners potential wild card rivals. Let’s get to that and more news from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Congrats, Angie!

Around the league...

  • The Orioles made their first big move of the offseason, acquiring ace Corbin Burnes from the Brewers in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers and a draft pick. Baltimore now has a fearsome top-of-the-rotation to go along with their stacked lineup.
  • Ben Clemens at Fangraphs dives into the impact of the trade for Baltimore.
  • The Cardinals have agreed to a deal with former Mariner reliever Keynan Middleton.
  • The Mets are reportedly closing in on a contract with left-hander Jake Diekman.
  • The Blue Jays have reportedly turned away trade interest in young right-hander Alek Manoah and plan to give him another shot at their big-league rotation in 2024.
  • Athletes all over the world are turning to ice baths as a post-workout recovery method. Chris Ballard at Sports Illustrated dives into whether this method is actually helpful or not.
  • Nathan Grimm at Baseball Prospectus wonders if Luis Arraez is close to unlocking his power stroke, and if so, what does that mean for him as a player? ($)

Anders’ picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...