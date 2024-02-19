 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/19/24: Matt Chapman, Bryce Harper, and David Robertson

Happy Monday!

By Becca Weinberg
Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu faced NBA star Steph Curry in a historic three-point shooting challenge this weekend at the NBA All-Star Game. Curry ended up winning the competition by a few shots, but Sabrina’s message to all of the fans watching provided an inspiring message: “It doesn’t matter who you are, if you can shoot, you can shoot.”

