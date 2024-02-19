Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/19/24: Matt Chapman, Bryce Harper, and David Robertson

In Mariners news...
- In a recent analysis of the Mariners’ Spring Training so far, Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times writes that the Mariners have discussed the possibility of signing free agent third baseman Matt Chapman.
Around the league...
- The San Francisco Giants have officially finalized their signing of OF/DH Jorge Soler to a three-year/$42 million deal.
- Bryce Harper now sees first base as his permanent position with the Philadelphia Phillies after moving from the outfield.
- Texas Rangers newest reliever David Robertson brings a veteran presence to the Ranger’s bullpen as he enters his 15th MLB season.
- Oakland A’s RHP Ross Stripling discusses his trade from the Giants and the new pitch he’s been working on.
Becca’s picks...
- WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu faced NBA star Steph Curry in a historic three-point shooting challenge this weekend at the NBA All-Star Game. Curry ended up winning the competition by a few shots, but Sabrina’s message to all of the fans watching provided an inspiring message: “It doesn’t matter who you are, if you can shoot, you can shoot.”
First woman to compete in a 3PT contest on NBA All-Star Weekend and she goes out and puts up 26! From the NBA line!— Swipa (@SwipaCam) February 18, 2024
Sabrina Ionescu is one of the best shooters in the world PERIOD
pic.twitter.com/KMXy1Wj7PX
“Just shoot.” -@sabrina_i20 pic.twitter.com/jVqy3otsXh— Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) February 18, 2024
