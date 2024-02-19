40 in 40: Cal Raleigh is ready to dump on your poverty franchise

Cal Raleigh, from here on known as “Big Dumper,” has quietly climbed the ranks of AL catchers in the past two years. Though the hefty switch hitter has yet to collect any rewards for his hard work, he has started to be noticed league-wide. Most recently, Big Dumper clocked in at number 93 on the MLB Top 100 Players Right Now list. Being previously unranked, Dumper has certainly begun to pop up more in conversations about the best catcher in the AL. Indeed, there’s a lot more of his game to take in; slashing a solid .232/.306/.456 with 30 home runs and 76 RBIs at just 26 years of age from the catcher position will cause a lot of people to turn their heads. The steps Raleigh has taken with his bat, along with solid defense, is drawing the attention of pundits around the league.

Raleigh easily posted the best year of his career in 2023. The most significant step for him easily came with the bat as Raleigh transitioned from a rough start to his big-league career in 2021 that caused him to be sent down to Tacoma, to readjusting, eventually blossoming into 2023 as the Mariners’ everyday starting catcher. As some of you may have surmised with a simple eye test off his first big-league homer—this mammoth blast off A’s starter Frankie Montas—Raleigh has always been a hitter with great power. His main issues came with making contact, and a part of his current success—and the success he’ll need to find to continue on an upward trajectory—can be boiled down to making more contact with the ball.

After a rough intro to big-league hitting where Raleigh chased and whiffed a lot, 2022 and 2023 saw him make some strides in his chase percentage and whiff percentage. His chase percentage dropped from 43.6% in 2021 to 31% in 2022 and 2023, while his whiff percentage also dropped slightly, from 32.1% to 29.9%. But the biggest improvement has come in his first-pitch swings: after trying to attack first-pitch fastballs early in his career, Raleigh has adjusted to how pitchers are trying to attack him early in the count with off-speed, going from swinging at the first pitch over half the time in his debut year, to 45% in 2022, down to 35% in 2023—still above MLB average (on average, hitters swing at the first pitch of an at-bat about a third of the time). On top of that, Raleigh has also had more at-bats and plate appearances than he did in previous seasons, meaning he’s improved in these areas despite a larger sample size. This is a sure indication that Cal is making more consistent contact, leading to the better results from him. It’s clear that if Cal continues to up his contact rate, he could quickly improve further on the numbers he’s already posting and become a long-time staple power hitter of a Mariners team that has always seemed to lack them.

Raleigh has also been a defensive staple at the heart of the Mariners team. In 2023, Raleigh posted substantial numbers across the board in fielding run value, caught stealing above average, and framing. Raleighs’ constant dedication to getting better and being a force both at and behind the plate shows, even catching the last month of the 2022 season with a bad thumb injury. Raleigh continues to prove he’s not just a player looking for a big contract, though he should get one, but a guy who is dedicated to his team and the city. While a steadfast force behind the plate, absorbing the blows of a developing pitching staff (catching Matt Brash or Andres Muñoz doesn’t seem like the most fun job in baseball), Raleigh has remained an ally of pitchers and a terror for those on the basepaths. Posting a +4 caught stealing above average, Raleigh is counted in the 87th percentile for caught stealing league-wide. With the larger bases and limits on pickoff attempts, stealing has already begun to return to the game after suffering a decline over the past decade or so. But with Cal behind the plate, it’s unlikely the Mariners will encounter serious issues.

Cal has also had a lot of success framing this year, and he’s always been the type of catcher who likes to take charge in a game, especially one that seems to be rapidly derailing.

It’s not surprising to see Cal succeed at the major league level. His true impact on this team is something not even the most advanced statistics can measure, but there are signs in the stats that show Raleigh has a positive effect on the game every time he is on the field and behind the plate.

However, Cal isn’t perfect, despite what Scott Boras might have us believe. While he has made great strides in his hitting, Cal is still only a good hitter for a catcher, which, you know, isn’t saying much. His average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage are still just about league average, which is surprising considering his reputation as a power hitter and some of the thunderous blasts that do come off his bat. Raleigh also posted 158 strikeouts this season, putting him at 14th-most in the AL, which has to come down in the coming year. While Cal has had a lot more success making contact and putting the ball in play in recent years, cutting down on strikeouts should be the name of the game for him moving forward. The Mariners have made it clear high strikeouts will no longer be tolerated, even in exchange for solid offensive output. Moreover, the value of a power hitter who consistently leaves guys stranded with a strikeout is very low. With the modern game’s focus on getting balls in play and increasing action of the basepaths, three true outcome hitters are a threatened species. Cal needs to take notice and adjust his approach to the plate accordingly. He’s already made great strides, lowering his swing and first-pitch swing percentages over the past three years. If he can continue making strides in that direction, I see no reason Dumper can’t be the best-hitting catcher in the league. There are improvements to be made on the defensive side, as well. While part of it is the pitching staff he’s tasked with managing, Cal ranks as one of the worst blockers in the league, in the bottom 13%. With such volatile young pitchers working on introducing new splitters, big sweeping sliders, and more, it’s crucial that Cal works on getting in front of the ball.

Overall, Cal is primed to take a huge step forward; more consistent contact will lead the heavy switch hitter to more success at the plate, and his defensive mastery makes him a crucial part of the team’s defense. The strikeouts are the biggest obstacle in his road forward, and he’ll need to continue improving in that area to drop the “for a catcher” appendage from his “good hitter” label. Still, with as explosive a year as he’s just had and his dedication to improvement, I fully expect Big Dumper to show the league what he’s capable of.