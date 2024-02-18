 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/18/24: Levi Stoudt, Pablo Sandoval, and The Big Cheese

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • You can keep Larry Stone out of Arizona, but not his spirit.
  • Welcome back to Seattle Levi Stoudt! You might remember Stoudt as one of the pieces traded to Cincinnati for Luis Castillo, furthering the narrative that the Mariners did, in fact, win the trade.
  • Cheese content. No more questions.

Around the league...

  • The San Francisco Giants have a panda infestation! A non-roster panda infestation, but a panda infestation nonetheless.
  • The Arizona Diamonbacks signed outfielder Randal Grichuk to a one-year, $2 million deal with an option for 2025.
  • The keen eyed among you might notice that in this image, Pete Crow-Armstrong is wearing a:
  1. Headband
  2. Hat
  3. Hood

and you can still see his Ninja hair!

  • Matt Masciangelo is starting his college career with a dream OBP. Probably not how he drew it up. Also kudos for having the wherewithal to have the exact same reaction to every single one of them.
  • The first Baseball Bits of 2024 is upon us and it’s about The Count.

