Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/18/24: Levi Stoudt, Pablo Sandoval, and The Big Cheese

In Mariners news...
- You can keep Larry Stone out of Arizona, but not his spirit.
Someone thinks they are pretty funny. I will not have my work area in the media room cluttered by a worthless fruit pic.twitter.com/V65LawSrSi— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 17, 2024
- Welcome back to Seattle Levi Stoudt! You might remember Stoudt as one of the pieces traded to Cincinnati for Luis Castillo, furthering the narrative that the Mariners did, in fact, win the trade.
- Cheese content. No more questions.
You asked about cheese and I have the answers as it pertains to the Mariners starting rotation…. Although you might have just as many questions after this pic.twitter.com/0vlKC4asMu— Jen Mueller (@JenTalksSports) February 17, 2024
Around the league...
- The San Francisco Giants have a panda infestation! A non-roster panda infestation, but a panda infestation nonetheless.
- The Arizona Diamonbacks signed outfielder Randal Grichuk to a one-year, $2 million deal with an option for 2025.
Outfielder Randal Grichuk and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a one-year, $2 million contract that includes a mutual option for 2025, sources tell ESPN. The deal will pay Grichuk $1.5M this year and has a $6M option with a $500,000 buyout and performance bonuses.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 17, 2024
- The keen eyed among you might notice that in this image, Pete Crow-Armstrong is wearing a:
- Headband
- Hat
- Hood
and you can still see his Ninja hair!
PCA rocking the blue hair for Cubs spring training— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) February 16, 2024
(via @WatchMarquee) pic.twitter.com/JlLObQCosP
- Matt Masciangelo is starting his college career with a dream OBP. Probably not how he drew it up. Also kudos for having the wherewithal to have the exact same reaction to every single one of them.
Ladies and gentlemen, your nations HBP leader— Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) February 17, 2024
Here are all SEVEN of Sac State's Matt Masciangelo plate appearances where he was hit by a pitch on opening daypic.twitter.com/rdRG6XAuXI
- The first Baseball Bits of 2024 is upon us and it’s about The Count.
