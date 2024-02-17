Mariners claim RHP Levi Stoudt on waivers, DFA Canaan Smith-Njigba

Hopefully Canaan Smith-Njigba enjoyed what he saw from the Mariners in camp, because just a little over a week after Seattle claimed the powerful outfielder, they’ve DFA’d him to bring back a familiar face: 2019 Mariners third-rounder Levi Stoudt, a righty pitcher out of tiny Lehigh University in Pennsylvania.

As a fast-moving college performer, Stoudt made it to Double-A Arkansas with Seattle in 2021 despite losing time to both Tommy John and the pandemic before being traded to the Reds as part of the Luis Castillo deal late in the 2022 season. Stoudt fits the more traditional model of the Mariners’ “Control the Zone” philosophy, not striking a ton out but also limiting free passes.

After the trade to Cincinnati and a promotion to Triple-A, however, he struggled to command the zone against more experienced hitters, but did get to make his MLB debut in April (although with a first inning he’d probably prefer to forget). Stoudt’s stock is down currently after a 2023 full of struggles, but at his best, he’s a four-pitch pitcher with a fastball that’s comfortably mid-90s and a swing-and-miss slider, as well as a promising-but-inconsistent changeup and a curveball that might be described as “get me over” in its current state. The Mariners’ pitching development is well familiar with Stoudt and his offerings, and Stoudt is also still working back from that double-combo of TJ surgery shortly after being drafted followed by the pandemic, making his developmental timeline a little more complicated. He’s an intriguing pickup for an organization that’s had success at developing pitchers but currently finds itself short on depth arms.

Levi Stoudt had it all working tonight. Final line: 6IP, 5H, 1R, 0BB, 5K, 81-51. pic.twitter.com/tIAGbkD4PO — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) July 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Canaan Smith-Njigba will return to waivers as the off-season shuffle continues in advance of spring training starting in earnest. There’s always a chance he could reunite with the Mariners if he doesn’t catch on with another team, but if nothing else, we’ll always have the memory of briefly having cornered the market in Seattle on Smith-Njigbas who play professional sports.