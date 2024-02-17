Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/17/24: Cal Raleigh, Whit Merrifield, and Dan Vogelbach

dsa
In Mariners news...
- Does Julio have another trick up his sleeve?
- The Mariners did things differently this winter, keeping in regular touch with Cal Raleigh throughout the turbulent offseason to communicate their ongoing plans.
- Speaking of Big Dumper, he’s more of a Medium Dumper now.
- Unfortunately it appears one of the more exciting arms down on the farm will be unable to pitch for a while longer.
I've received word from a source that #Mariners prospect Cole Phillips, acquired in the Jarred Kelenic trade with the Braves in December, underwent a second Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2024 season as well as a portion of 2025.— Ty Dane Gonzalez (@TyDaneGonzalez) February 16, 2024
Around the league...
- The Phillies agreed to a one-year deal with infielder Whit Merrifield.
- Former Mariner All-Star Dan Vogelbach has landed with the Blue Jays on a minor league deal.
- Rangers stud third baseman Josh Jung was pulled from a workout yesterday due to left calf discomfort.
- As the A’s continue to search for an interim home between Oakland and Vegas, Sacramento has emerged as the favorite, reports Evan Drellich at The Athletic. ($)
- Despite all the A’s drama, the City of Oakland is reportedly in consideration for receiving a new MLB expansion franchise.
- Fangraphs unveiled their ZiPS top 100 prospect list, which gives a lot of love to our friend Jonatan Clase.
- Just one year into his massive 11-year contract, Xander Bogaerts is being moved to second base.
- College baseball season is here, and on the first day we had at least one incredible moment.
Anders’ picks...
- Oh man...
