Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/17/24: Cal Raleigh, Whit Merrifield, and Dan Vogelbach

Big Dumper is in the Best Shape of His Life.

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Seattle Mariners-Workouts Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

In Mariners news...

  • Does Julio have another trick up his sleeve?
  • The Mariners did things differently this winter, keeping in regular touch with Cal Raleigh throughout the turbulent offseason to communicate their ongoing plans.
  • Speaking of Big Dumper, he’s more of a Medium Dumper now.
  • Unfortunately it appears one of the more exciting arms down on the farm will be unable to pitch for a while longer.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • Oh man...

