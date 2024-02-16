 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/16/24: Gregory Santos, Kyle Bradish, and Tom Wilhelmsen

Notes from the first day of spring training.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners-Workouts Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Hello friends and happy Friday! With the first day of Mariners camp behind us, we’ve got plenty of news to get to.

In Mariners news...

  • First, the dreaded injury report. Thankfully, that report is fairly short to begin the spring.
  • I love when we get industry gossip alongside our bullpen footage.
  • Tom Wilhelmsen is hanging out at M’s camp!

Around the league...

  • Rob Manfred announced that he plans to step down as MLB Commissioner in 2029, which means he will have one more round of collective bargaining to go before he exits. Manfred also spoke on a number of other topics, such as the new uniforms, the slow pace of free agency, and the A’s relocation.
  • The Orioles got some rough news to kick off camp, as it was reported that stud right-handed starter Kyle Bradish will begin the season on the IL due to a UCL sprain.
  • Angels owner Arte Moreno has no plans to sell the franchise, and said that the Angels will operate with a lower payroll in 2024 — so it seems they’re unlikely to sign one of the outstanding impact free agents.
  • Drew Magary at SFGate talked about how the league can fix their disastrous uniform problem.
  • It’s Prospect Week at Fangraphs, and the staff dropped their top 100 prospects for 2024.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...