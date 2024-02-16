Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/16/24: Gregory Santos, Kyle Bradish, and Tom Wilhelmsen

Hello friends and happy Friday! With the first day of Mariners camp behind us, we’ve got plenty of news to get to.
In Mariners news...
- First, the dreaded injury report. Thankfully, that report is fairly short to begin the spring.
RHP Gregory Santos will be a little behind in spring training. He is coming off an injury from last season. You won’t see him throwing off the mound right away.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 15, 2024
RHP Eduard Bazardo will also be behind in his throwing program this spring— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 15, 2024
- I love when we get industry gossip alongside our bullpen footage.
Gabe Speier was one of the most asked about relievers from teams wanting to make trades this offseason pic.twitter.com/W21SrfQrtk— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 15, 2024
- Tom Wilhelmsen is hanging out at M’s camp!
Tom Wilhelmsen is apparently doing some coaching. He’s at the Mariners complex in uniform— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) February 15, 2024
- Adam Jude at The Seattle Times previewed the Mariners’ bullpen heading into the 2024 season.
- While only pitchers and catchers have to be at camp right now, lots of M’s position players are participating in early workouts as they prepare for the season.
Around the league...
- Rob Manfred announced that he plans to step down as MLB Commissioner in 2029, which means he will have one more round of collective bargaining to go before he exits. Manfred also spoke on a number of other topics, such as the new uniforms, the slow pace of free agency, and the A’s relocation.
- The Orioles got some rough news to kick off camp, as it was reported that stud right-handed starter Kyle Bradish will begin the season on the IL due to a UCL sprain.
- Angels owner Arte Moreno has no plans to sell the franchise, and said that the Angels will operate with a lower payroll in 2024 — so it seems they’re unlikely to sign one of the outstanding impact free agents.
- Drew Magary at SFGate talked about how the league can fix their disastrous uniform problem.
- It’s Prospect Week at Fangraphs, and the staff dropped their top 100 prospects for 2024.
