40 in 40: Andrés Muñoz is El Jefe de Los Bomberos

With the departure of the beloved closer known as Paul Sewald, a gap has opened in the Mariners bullpen, known affectionately as “Los Bomberos” or “the firefighters”, a nickname given by the man who looks to be their new chief, Andrés Muñoz. Over the past two and a half seasons, the role of closer has been dutifully filled by Paul Sewald, racking up 52 saves over that same period. However, with Sewald’s trade to the Arizona Diamondbacks halfway through the 2023 season, that role has remained empty. The remainder of 2023 saw the closing duties spread among Muñoz, Matt Brash, Justin Topa (now with Minnesota), and less-frequently, Tayler Saucedo and Isaiah Campbell (now with Boston). While this stop-gap closer-by-committee situation worked to close out 2023, the time has come for a new Jefe de los bomberos! (I apologize for my poor Spanish; I never got anything higher than a D).

More specifically, it’s time for Muñoz to step into the closer role. This is an often misunderstood position; many will try to tell you that AnYOnE CAn ClOsE, but those people would be wrong. The closer goes far beyond the role of your everyday reliever. The closer is your top dog, the mythical dynamo that is relied on to get three outs in the toughest of situations. As many of us know, not many pitchers can stand up to that pressure, and even fewer can do so with distinction for many years. These legends are known throughout the game for their tremendous success and how they have established the role of the closer separate from that of any other pitcher in the bullpen. Whether you regard them as Hall of Famers or Hall of Very Gooders, men like Rich “Goose” Gossage, Trevor Hoffman, Mariano Rivera, Billy “The Kid” Wagner, Eric Gagne, and many others have worked to establish the closer not just as a position separate from that of your average reliever but to also build a reputation as pitchers to be not combated against, but straight-up feared. When they bring in these guys, the batter is to feel like all hope has been extinguished. I believe that Muñoz can be that man for the Mariners.

Muñoz has already more than proved he is a capable pitcher, finishing in the top 10% of the league for xBA, xSLG, xWOBA, K%, and xERA. It’s clear that Muñoz is already one of the top relievers in the league. Featuring a deadly cocktail of pitches combining a scintillating fastball, a tricky sinker, and a befuddling slider that sends batters spinning back to the bench, left with nothing but the memory of one bad at bat, Muñoz effectively uses both velocity and movement to keep batters from ever genuinely feeling they have the advantage. The fastball clocks in at 99, and the sinker clocks in at 98, making it near impossible for even the best hitters to differentiate when Mad Muñoz is on his game.

Though the sinker is a recent development, it has quickly become vital to Muñoz’s pitch sequence. Previously, being a two-pitch pitcher, the fastball was pretty easy to pick out, letting hitters sit fastball, usually to disastrous results. However, adding the sinker has allowed Muñoz to keep hitters off balance more effectively; the marked improvement he has seen across the board is proof of that. With a .229 opposing batting average and .257 opposing slugging on the sinker in 2023, it seems that the addition of the pitch has been incredibly successful for Muñoz. On top of that, the sinker also boasts the lowest hard-hit percentage of all three pitches, with a measly 25%. The sinker has become so effective that it could become the signature pitch that Muñoz needs to take his game to the next level and achieve the heights of a legendary closer.

However, Muñoz is not without his issues, most notably something that has become a bit of a theme with Mariners pitchers (this will be the third one I’ve written about for those keeping track): his lack of control. Muñoz posted a pretty bad 10% walk rate in 2023, which places him in the bottom 20% of the league. While not derailing, it is quite a concern. Like Brash and Miller, he can throw one pitch consistently in the zone: the fastball at a coinflip 56% of the time, and the slider and the sinker come in at 45% and 44%, respectively. The most concerning part is the significant uptick in walk percentage that Muñoz has experienced, from a respectable 6% in 2022 to the dreaded double-digits (10.4%) in 2023. A part of this may be attributed to the addition of the new pitch, or it could be that he’s focusing so much on speed that he’s not worried about control. Regardless, it is a concerning trend that must be corrected.

Muñoz has also missed time in recent years with some injury issues. A right deltoid strain stunted the start of his 2023 season, and he spent a good chunk of the offseason recovering from foot surgery due to an injury sustained sometime during the playoffs in 2022. So far, there has seemingly been no lasting impact, but shoulder injuries are always something to notice when it comes to pitchers, especially ones that throw as hard as Muñoz. If his availability continues to be an issue, his speed, reliability, and development will likely fall off soon after.

Still, even with the control issues and injury concerns, Muñoz seems poised to be the guy, the leading man, the top dog, the chief executive officer, the head of the table, and the closer coming out of the bullpen. With his deadly cocktail of pitches, scintillating speed, and the right blend of effective wildness, Muñoz may just be set to become the next El Jefe de los bomberos!