Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/15/24: Spring Training, Rintaro Sasaki, and José Caballero

Good morning folks! It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for: the first workout of spring training for the Mariners! We’ll be getting a bunch of news in the next several days, but here’s what we know now.

In Mariners news...

It’s time to rock ‘n roll!

The Mariners top prospects are looking good!

We’ve got more Ty France Driveline candy for you all.

Ty France working on some pregame lifts as he heads off to Spring Training, excited to see his hard work pay off this year pic.twitter.com/xoJS7mmTwV — Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) February 14, 2024

The M’s continue to add interesting arms to the bullpen pile.

The Mariners have signed pitcher Jordan Holloway to a minor-league contract, per the MiLB transactions log. The 27-year-old worked entirely out of the bullpen in 2023, splitting his time between the Cubs and White Sox systems, after coming up through the Marlins organization. https://t.co/NGpqHv9pou — Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) February 14, 2024

Around the league...

BBQ NEWS



we are thrilled to announce @YahooSports as our new home for *all* of our MLB coverage -- written, video, and yes, even the podcast!



allow us to reintroduce ourselves... pic.twitter.com/dgZrEHNKvP — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) February 14, 2024

Anders’ picks...

The Detroit Mercy men’s basketball team won their first game of the year after starting the season 0-28. At least one person was excited!