Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/15/24: Spring Training, Rintaro Sasaki, and José Caballero

Good morning folks! It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for: the first workout of spring training for the Mariners! We’ll be getting a bunch of news in the next several days, but here’s what we know now.
In Mariners news...
- It’s time to rock ‘n roll!
checking in pic.twitter.com/H5uzrS2pE5— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) February 14, 2024
- The Mariners top prospects are looking good!
back in session #TridentsUp pic.twitter.com/h6lXClYStT— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) February 14, 2024
- We’ve got more Ty France Driveline candy for you all.
Ty France working on some pregame lifts as he heads off to Spring Training, excited to see his hard work pay off this year pic.twitter.com/xoJS7mmTwV— Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) February 14, 2024
- The M’s continue to add interesting arms to the bullpen pile.
The Mariners have signed pitcher Jordan Holloway to a minor-league contract, per the MiLB transactions log. The 27-year-old worked entirely out of the bullpen in 2023, splitting his time between the Cubs and White Sox systems, after coming up through the Marlins organization. https://t.co/NGpqHv9pou— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) February 14, 2024
Around the league...
- The Yankees have acquired left-hander Clayton Andrews from the Brewers.
- All-Star reliever Liam Hendriks is reportedly mulling over several offers and is expected to make a decision on his next team today.
- Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says the team is not expected to make any more MLB signings this offseason, so you can count them out on all of the outstanding Scott Boras clients. Chris Young said the same thing about the Rangers.
- Teenage Japanese slugger Rintaro Sasaki has opted to play college ball at Stanford. The all-time record holder in high school homers will be eligible for the MLB Draft in 2027.
- Rays general manager Erik Neander expects José Caballero to open the year as the team’s starting shortstop.
- The Cespedes BBQ guys are taking their talents to Yahoo! Sports.
BBQ NEWS— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) February 14, 2024
we are thrilled to announce @YahooSports as our new home for *all* of our MLB coverage -- written, video, and yes, even the podcast!
allow us to reintroduce ourselves... pic.twitter.com/dgZrEHNKvP
Anders’ picks...
- The Detroit Mercy men’s basketball team won their first game of the year after starting the season 0-28. At least one person was excited!
Detroit Mercy finally wins! One guy rushed the court. pic.twitter.com/lf6Da0G0WJ— The Sickos CBB Committee (@SickosCBB) February 15, 2024
