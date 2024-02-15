 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/15/24: Spring Training, Rintaro Sasaki, and José Caballero

Spring is in the air (at least in Arizona!)

By Anders Jorstad
MLB: Spring Training-Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Dodgers Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Good morning folks! It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for: the first workout of spring training for the Mariners! We’ll be getting a bunch of news in the next several days, but here’s what we know now.

In Mariners news...

  • It’s time to rock ‘n roll!
  • The Mariners top prospects are looking good!
  • We’ve got more Ty France Driveline candy for you all.
  • The M’s continue to add interesting arms to the bullpen pile.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • The Detroit Mercy men’s basketball team won their first game of the year after starting the season 0-28. At least one person was excited!

