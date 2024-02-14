40 in 40: The Minutia of George Kirby

Meal planning is a big part of our life.

Our lives are busy. Between rugby, volleyball and other responsibilities/appointments, it’s rare that we have a whole night where neither of us has some sort of obligation or sports practice or game or playing board games with friends or something. On those occasional days where we don’t have something scheduled, we typically find at least a small thing to make sure we’re occupied - going for a run or to the gym, taking the dog on a longer walk, etc.

Given all of this, we almost never have the time to go to the grocery store for more than one or two quick things during the week. We’re also big on planning and spreadsheets, so every Sunday, we make a list of all the dinners we are going to have for the week, and decide what night we will most likely have them on. For example, we might see that we have a 6:15 volleyball game on Monday and a 7:15 pm game on Wednesday - we’re going to want something that’s either quick to make, or something we can prep ahead of time for those days, so we’ll put down furikake salmon and coconut harissa meatballs that we can have on either of those days. Then, we’ll have something more time-consuming for Tuesday, where I have rugby practice from 7-9 but Megan can afford to take time to cook, like turmeric dill meatballs.

All of this is to say, meal-prepping serves a vital purpose for us - for two indecisive folks who also can suffer from hangry-ness that deforms our ability to make decisions even more, having a list of options, and what parameters they can be cooked under, is a crucial factor in making sure dinner is as easily as possible. It’s like a gift from Sunday Us to Midweek, Sweaty, Hangry and Overwhelmed Us.

This is, in a sense, what I did with my Kirby 40-in-40 for this season. I meal-planned the 2024 40-in-40 last year, when I wrote a section of the article eloquently titled “I’m Curious To See How These Play Out This Season”. So, writing this article should have been easy enough. Just gotta address those items that I mentioned in that section as a 2023 retrospective, (wOBA vs xwOBA for the two-seamer and slider, overall slider development, and durability/stamina), talk a little about this upcoming year, and boom - done.

Unfortunately, one of the dangers of meal-planning is that sometimes it’s Wednesday night, and that meal you set aside just doesn’t quite sound so good. Maybe you’re not in the mood for beef, or maybe you just want something a little lighter overall. Or maybe you actually want something fatty and rich instead of the salad you thought would sound good on Sunday.

In any case, I tried and failed several times to write the article described above. So I’m calling an audible and going rogue. Consider this rambling introduction to be a consequence of above-mentioned failure to write this article the normal way. You get no structure (and if you know my writing, you know I love a little section title). Structure just doesn’t sound that good. Structure is like eating a well-crafted salad, and right now I just want to write a big sloppy steak of an article.

Anyways. As most of you know, in 2023, Kirby took the massive step forward that the organization hoped he had in store, showing that he can anchor a serious rotation. In his sophomore season he put up about 4 WAR for the year, a 7th-place finish in the Cy Young voting, a handful of signature appearances, and finished the season with the 12th-lowest FIP and the 13th-lowest SIERA in MLB. He led the league in BB%, improving to a miniscule 2.5%. He also was a workhorse, throwing 190.2 innings, tying rotation-mate Logan Gilbert for 14th-most in the league.

He’s also recently been a darling of Baseball Twitter - whereas last year, he was a sexy dark horse or sleeper pick to be a top-10 pitcher, this year he’s fully in vogue, gracing many “Top Pitchers of 2024” lists.

Basically, he’s super good, everyone loves him, many want him, some want to be him, and he’s fully expected to be a Cy Young candidate this season, and for good reason. He had a dominant season in his age-25 season. The only pitcher younger than Kirby that put up more fWAR was debatably-human Spencer Strider (5.5).

There are a few things we can look at that powered his successful 2023 campaign, beyond what’s already been discussed ad nauseam about Kirby.

He began tinkering with his slider in late 2022, taking it from a solid pitch to a well above-average offering. Namely, he managed to firm it up by about 1 mph, as well as get it to break more vertically and horizontally - the thing now breaks 6.4 inches more than average (or 137% more), and he tends to dot it on the outside corner, though he can also spot it wherever he wants, like he does on this front-door strikeout of Eloy Jiminez.

As seems to be the trend in MLB right now, Kirby also developed a nasty splitter. He unveiled it in May for the first time as a replacement for his average changeup, and by September, he was throwing it 14% of the time, with massive results. It drops a ton, and tied with his four-seamer for the highest RV/100 out of his arsenal at 1.3. Look at this thing.

Sheeeeeeeesh.

However, an article about how good someone who is very good is is boring (this is an insane sentence. It gives Buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo buffalo buffalo Buffalo buffalo). So, let’s look at something else.

There are some interesting peripheral stats under the hood that point to Kirby benefitting from some luck last year, and some potential room for improvements to his strategy.

For example, here are some of the less-positive signs from last season - his xBA, xSLG, xwOBA, xwOBACON, xERA, xFIP and hard-hit rate all increased from 2022, while his K% decreased slightly.

xStats attempt to project what results we should eXpect based on how hard the batter hit the ball, as well as the launch angle of the ball. This is because it is generally accepted that pitchers and hitters can directly influence exit velocity and launch angle, but have no control over what comes next - park factors, wind, defense quality, etc have an impact on the outcome. So, all of those stats going up implies that batters got a better quality of contact off of Kirby this season than last.

That’s not great! As for why, it might tie back to Kirby’s greatest skill - his command of his pitches.

It’s well documented that Kirby hates to give out free bases. “”I’m, like, just so obsessed with throwing strikes,” Kirby told MLB.com’s David Adler last year. “I hate walking people.”

However, this tendency could take away from his stellar results if it has made him a bit too predictable. We knew in his rookie year that his Swing% was above average, which is to be expected when you’re known through the league as a strike-thrower. His Swing% was sitting at 52.6% vs a league average 47.1%. In 2023, though, that Swing% hopped up again to 54.5%, now sitting a full 7.4% above league average (or you can say that batters swung about 15% more often against Kirby).

It makes sense - batters know Kirby will throw them strikes, so there’s less “decisions” to be made. The pitch will probably be hittable, so you may as well take a hack if you have identified the pitch accurately. That may have some impact on the quality of contact that batters have had against him.

Overall, his pitch placement is still good, though in 2022 his sinker hugged the edge of the strike zone more than it did in 2023, where it went down the pipe quite a bit.

His four-seamer also hugged the center a little bit more, but the heat on that thing makes that acceptable.

The fix? Kirby might need to throw more balls. It’s a pretty common concept in pitching, on a micro scale. In an at-bat, you might throw a curveball down below the knees in order to tunnel your fastball more effectively up out of the zone, for example. Kirby might benefit from that concept in the macro scale, as far as how the scouting report on him is drawn up. Throwing his pitches in trickier spots, including out of the zone, will keep batters on their toes more and prevent them from sitting on a particular pitch. For example, he might see an improvement to his below-average K% and Whiff% from throwing more pitches like this one - a pitch that starts in the zone and disappears way out of the zone, claiming a K from his new teammate, Garv Sauce.

In fact, more pitches out of the zone in general would likely benefit Kirby’s overall ability to attack batters and take them out of at-bats (ie. through a higher strikeout rate).

That all being said, we’re talking about how to improve a pitcher who is the envy of the league, could comfortably sit at the top of most teams rotations and is one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. We have entered the minutia, folks. Little improvements like this, though, could be the difference between George Kirby, great pitcher, and George Kirby, Cy Young award winner.

If the 2024 Mariners find success, Kirby will be a big reason why. He can steady a team - he’s a “stopper,” the kind of pitcher who you can trust to give you a shot to break out of a slump. The great news is the Mariners have at least three of those in the rotation. Kirby should be very fun, must-watch baseball this year.