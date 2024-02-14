Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/14/24: Julio Rodríguez, Jurickson Profar, and Jenny Cavnar

Hello everyone, and happy Valentine’s Day! As Jon Morosi points out, we could see more activity around the league today than we have seen in days past.

As @MLB clubs negotiate with free agents, Wednesday is a possible inflection point.



Tomorrow, all teams will have the ability to place players on the 60-day injured list, thus freeing up 40-man roster spots for free-agent signings.



— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 13, 2024

Now, I don’t think that means the Scott Boras clients will suddenly fly off the board, but some free agents two or three tiers further down may find homes with the cleared space. Only time will tell! Onto the rest of the happenings from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

Daniel Kramer outlines three key stories surrounding the Mariners as they begin spring training this week.

Adam Jude at The Seattle Times wonders if 2024 is the year Julio Rodríguez asserts his stardom with an MVP run. Jude also tackles other M’s questions in his column.

Around the league...

NBC Sports California has named Jenny Cavnar as the new primary play-by-play voice for the Oakland A’s, a first for a woman in MLB history.

Speaking of the A’s, the organization and the City of Oakland have reportedly come back to the table to discuss the possibility of a lease extension at the Coliseum. As it currently stands, the A’s will be homeless starting in 2025 until they officially move to Vegas in 2028.

J.J. Cooper at Baseball America reports that the Arizona and Florida Complex Leagues are making major schedule changes starting this season, with the league seasons kicking off on May 4 and wrapping up on July 25, just days after the draft takes place. ($)

Players (and fans) have new uniforms starting this season, courtesy of Fanatics and Nike. The early returns are uhh...not great.

Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs analyzed the Padres’ signing of Jurickson Profar, but wonders what the team will do with their shaky outfield outlook even with the new addition.

