Spring Baseball with The Seattle Times own Ryan Divish - Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Evan James, Kate Preusser and John Trupin are joined by Seattle Times journalist Ryan Divish to talk Mariners as the fog starts to clear for spring baseball in Peoria. After a tumultuous start to the offseason, the Mariners find themselves in a unique spot with a new look team and refreshed expectations. How has the vibe shift in public been reflected in private behind the scenes? When did the financial restrictions come into play and begin shaping the offseason? What is the legacy of the now infamous post season press conference? Will limitations ultimately hold the Mariners back or can they climb higher? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

Get your MY BOOKIE DEPOSIT BONUS OF 50% and support the show! —> https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt

TWITTER LINKS:

https://twitter.com/MeetattheMitt

https://twitter.com/LookoutLanding

https://twitter.com/JohnTrupin

https://twitter.com/KatePreusser

https://twitter.com/EvanJamesAudio

https://twitter.com/AndersJorstad

https://twitter.com/RealZachMason

https://twitter.com/RyanDivish

https://macdougallbats.com/

We are partnering with MY BOOKIE to give you an extra 50% on your first deposit!

Follow our link to sign-up: https://mybookie.website/MeetAtTheMitt