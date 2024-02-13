Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/13/24: Marco Gonzales, Jurickson Profar, and Jorge Soler

In Mariners news...
- The anger over the Mariners’ offseason moves might have been premature, writes Matt Calkins at The Seattle Times.
- Shannon Drayer at Seattle Sports 710 AM takes an in-depth look at how the Mariners’ organization is refocusing in order to have a successful 2024 season.
Around the league...
- LHP Marco Gonzales has been putting in the work at Driveline this offseason for his new team:
.@MarcoGonzales_ looking great in a recent live at bats with an average fastball velocity of 89.4 mph indoors which would be the hardest he’s thrown since the 2018 season Looking forward to seeing his stuff in action this year pic.twitter.com/9CiS7sbtZT— Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) February 12, 2024
- Veteran outfielder Jurickson Profar has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres.
- Free agent outfielder Jorge Soler has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the San Francisco Giants.
- Free agent RHP Jake Odorizzi has been throwing for 10-12 MLB clubs and is looking for a deal in the coming weeks. Odorizzi missed almost all of last season after having a procedure done on his throwing shoulder.
- Former Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker has signed a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals that includes an invitation to Spring Training.
- In other former Mariner news, outfielder Ben Gamel has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets. He’ll make $1.2 million in the majors or $35k per month in Triple-A.
- The San Francisco Giants have signed closer Amir Garrett to a minor league deal with an invitation to Spring Training. Garrett will receive a $1.35 million salary if he makes the big leagues.
- MLB umpire Jen Pawol is set to be the first woman umpire to work an MLB Spring Training game since 2007.
- Although still without a team for 2024, star free agent LHP Blake Snell is keeping busy in his hometown of Seattle by coaching youth baseball.
