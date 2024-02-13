 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/13/24: Marco Gonzales, Jurickson Profar, and Jorge Soler

Plenty of updates from around baseball.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • The anger over the Mariners’ offseason moves might have been premature, writes Matt Calkins at The Seattle Times.
  • Shannon Drayer at Seattle Sports 710 AM takes an in-depth look at how the Mariners’ organization is refocusing in order to have a successful 2024 season.

Around the league...

  • LHP Marco Gonzales has been putting in the work at Driveline this offseason for his new team:

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...