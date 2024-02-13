40 in 40: Luis Urías could be leaning towards success

Being a career National Leaguer, before last year I had only known Luis Urías by his Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs spreadsheets. Yes, he was a top prospect for the Padres - ranked as highly as #17 overall by Baseball Prospectus - before being traded with Eric Lauer to Milwaukee after the 2019 season for Zach Davies and Trent Grisham, and yeah, he had turned in a couple solid, if unspectacular years as the Brewers’ regular third baseman, but a star? Someone who is known across the league, beyond their respective team’s fandom? Not so much.

That changed during last year’s World Baseball Classic. Suiting up for México, Urías turned in a great effort, slashing .278/.381/.444 in the tournament, with no knock bigger than this three-run blast in the semifinal game against Japan.

That homer wasn’t the only thing that caught my eye, though; look at his setup in the box.

While some sort of lean or crouch isn’t unheard of, I can’t say I have ever seen a lean in the Majors like the one Urías shows off here. That stance should not work; it defies all conventional hitting wisdom.

And yet.

In a landscape of increasingly homogenous batting stances, pitching windups, and pitchers’ repertoires, Urías’s unorthodox stance was a breath of fresh air. México may have fallen in that game, but based on that home run alone, I was pulling for a big 2023 from him.

Alas, that did not come to pass. Urías was once again the Brewer’s Opening Day third baseman, going 0-4 in a sleepy 4-0 loss to the Cubs. Even worse, though, was the hamstring injury he suffered running out a ground ball in his last at-bat, and he was promptly placed on the injured list. That blow cost him just over two months, and he scuffled upon his return. Across 19 games in June, Urías slashed just .157/.317/.255, with a double-digit walk rate doing nearly all of the heavy lifting en route to a 70 wRC+. That production led the Brewers to option him to Triple-A Nashville, and a month later, he was shipping off to Boston in exchange for High-A righty Bradley Blalock.

Things did improve for Urías upon his arrival in the American League. Despite a slow first week, he made a big impression in mid-August, hitting a grand slam in two straight games played.

Those ended up being his only two homers as a Red Sock, but Urías rode nearly 100 points of positive BABIP regression and strong on-base abilities (.361 OBP) to a 98 wRC+ in his first action in the AL, getting most of his playing time at second base across 32 games. He still battled the injury bug, though, ending the year on the IL with a calf strain, and while his time in Boston certainly was an improvement over the first half of the year, being a hair under league-average with the bat in a smallish sample isn’t going to turn any heads.

Still, it was enough for the Mariners to come calling, and on November 18th, Boston flipped Urías to Seattle for righty reliever Isaiah Campbell for Jerry Dipoto’s first move of a hectic offseason. Campbell broke in the big leagues for the first time last year, and put up a solid 3.32 FIP in 28.2 innings of mostly low-leverage work. With Seattle’s infrastructure of churning out big league bullpen arms solidly intact, though, Campbell was deemed expendable, and hey, trading relievers for position players is a deal you make almost every time.

Expectations for the role Urías will play in 2024 have ebbed and flowed over the winter. Initially expected to be a bench bat and possible platoon partner with Josh Rojas at the keystone, the controversial trading of vibes king Eugenio Suárez to the Diamondbacks just a week later had him penciled in as the Mariners’ starting third baseman: a proposition that seemed uneasy at best, even if you believed that Urías’s down 2023 was an aberration. Thankfully, January’s acquisition of Jorge Polanco from the Twins has lightened those expectations; with Polanco entrenched at second base, the Rojas/Urías platoon should shift over to the hot corner. If you buy Rojas’s second-half resurgence with the M’s last year - and as Jacob wrote last month, there is reason to - and Urías can return to his pre-2023 Brewers form even a bit, third base should stay a source of solid production, even if the Good Vibes Only mantra has moved to the desert.

Luis Urías may be just 26, but he’ll be entering his seventh big league season this year. He hasn’t quite achieved the heights that his ballyhooed prospect status may have set, but prior to an injury-plagued 2023, he carried a track record of solid on-base skills and sneaky pop, bashing a combined 39 homers in 2021-22. With Seattle’s 26-man roster largely set at the time of this writing, he should be put in a position to succeed as a short-side platoon mate and general bench infielder - throughout his big league career, he’s hit lefties well. And if he can stay healthy enough to get some of that power back? I think we can lean towards a bounceback for him.