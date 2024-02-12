 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/12/24: Yasmani Grandal, Nick Gordon, and Spencer Turnbull

Monday links!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Kansas City Royals v. Chicago White Sox Photo by Matt Dirksen/MLB Photos via Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • JROD is ready.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl LVIII Champs.

