Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/12/24: Yasmani Grandal, Nick Gordon, and Spencer Turnbull

In Mariners news...
- JROD is ready.
I want to know what that feels like. #starving pic.twitter.com/ACnqkthfnJ— Julio Rodriguez (@JRODshow44) February 12, 2024
- Adam Jude at The Seattle Times ponders how the Mariners’ new third base platoon with Josh Rojas and Luis Urias will work this season.
Around the league...
- Veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal has agreed to a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The Miami Marlins have acquired infielder/outfielder Nick Gordon from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for LHP Steven Okert.
- The Philadelphia Phillies have signed RHP Spencer Turnbull to a one-year/$2 million deal plus incentives.
- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been drawing large crowds during his bullpen sessions.
Becca’s picks...
- The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl LVIII Champs.
THE @CHIEFS ARE SUPER BOWL LVIII CHAMPIONS! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/yqZUPrlcD1— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
