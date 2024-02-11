Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/11/24: Kyle Seager, James Paxton, and JOHN CENA!

In Mariners news...
- Jorge Polanco has a pretty low bar to clear to be an improvement at second base for the Mariners, following years of barely average play at the position following the Canó trade, as Ryan Divish outlines.
- Do you think Kyle gave Corey tips on how he saw the ball so well in Texas, or do you think it just runs in the family and they were both born with the innate ability to simply do that within the city limits of Arlington, Texas? Seriously, go look at their splits in both Arlington ballparks. Throw in Kyle’s 84 games at Minute Maid and you can’t do anything but laugh.
Kyle Seager in his 182 career games vs the Rangers— Cam (@Camd3n_10) February 11, 2024
.290 AVG / .879 OPS
202 Hits / 80 XBH
37 HRs
121 RBIs
77 BB (3 IBB) https://t.co/D5IMle09kZ pic.twitter.com/jV78eNpMMA
Around the league...
- I don’t think the crowd is nearly as impressed as they should be. That pitcher just struck out someone he couldn’t even see! Light some damn fireworks because I don’t know if that’s ever been done before!
John Cena makes his Savannah Bananas debut @BRWrestling— B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) February 10, 2024
(via @TheSavBananas)pic.twitter.com/U2SZ2gNqSD
- Lucas Luetge and the Boston Red Sox agreed to as yet unspecified terms on a contract for the 2024 season.
- In the very distant past of January 29, 2024, James Paxton and the Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $11 million incentive laden contract. Following a physical, negotiations were reopened and the terms of the contract were restructured. Paxton, seemingly with no animosity, opened up about why the new terms were ultimately necessary.
- In the wake of Diamond Sports Group very publicly tripping over its own hubris, the future of live televised sports is an increasingly bleak topic. One not made any clearer here, as streaming giants such as Disney and Amazon continue to insist their upcoming new streaming services will fill the growing hole in the market, while ESPN is planning another premium viewing service.
Nick’s pick...
- Now, I’m not necessarily an expert on much of anything, but if I was Billy Dee Williams, I simply wouldn’t have betrayed Han Solo by selling him out to the Empire and getting him frozen in carbonite to be shipped off and cruelly put on display in the palace of notorious thug and gangster Jabba the Hutt, but I’m different.
