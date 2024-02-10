Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/10/24: Ty France, Corey Kluber, and Billy Eppler

Hello everyone and happy Super Bowl weekend! After tomorrow, the torch will be officially passed to baseball with all teams reporting to camp next week. There’s still plenty of baseball-related news to cover though, so let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- Now we get to see Bryce Miller’s splitter against live hitters! I’m very intrigued to see how it measures up against the game’s best hitters.
Somethin like that pic.twitter.com/vNFNSpwfT0— B Money (@Bryce_miller9) February 10, 2024
- Congrats to local photographer Lindsey Wasson on her much-deserved honor for this awesome shot.
Emotion • WINNER - Lindsey Wasson @lindseywasson Presented by @robertscamera pic.twitter.com/bRKXACiMKY— Professional Baseball Photographers' Association (@baseballphotogs) February 9, 2024
- Adam Jude at The Seattle Times wonders if 2024 will represent a comeback season offensively for Ty France, who has been working hard to change his swing this winter.
- The Darren McCaughan era is over in Seattle, as the M’s dealt the right-hander to the Marlins for cash considerations.
Around the league...
- Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber has decided to retire.
- Former Angels and Mets general manager Billy Eppler has been suspended for one year by Major League Baseball for faking injuries for players while he was with New York.
- Despite the obvious fit, the Rangers are reportedly not in the running for left-hander Jordan Montgomery at present.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs wonders what a one-year contract would look like for Blake Snell, if he chose to pursue that route.
