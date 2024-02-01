 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/1/24: Max Kepler, Wandy Peralta, and Joe Smith

We’ll have real baseball activity this month!

By Anders Jorstad
Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Hello friends and welcome to February! Let’s dive into the latest news from the sport of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • This is interesting, and I wonder if these discussions were all happening before they got Luke Raley from Tampa or if they are still in fact searching for outfield help (they should be).
  • The M’s have added another talented youngster to their international signing class.

Around the league...

  • Kiley McDaniel at ESPN dropped his top 100 prospects for 2024, with three Mariners farmhands appearing on the list. He is the highest I have seen anyone on Colt Emerson, ranking the infielder 25th in the sport. ($)
  • You know, it never occurred to me that I never went to a Chili’s growing up in the Seattle area, but I suppose I that was the case?

Anders’ picks...

