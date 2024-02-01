Mariners Moose Tracks, 2/1/24: Max Kepler, Wandy Peralta, and Joe Smith

Hello friends and welcome to February! Let’s dive into the latest news from the sport of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- This is interesting, and I wonder if these discussions were all happening before they got Luke Raley from Tampa or if they are still in fact searching for outfield help (they should be).
Postscript on Mariners-Twins trade:— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) January 31, 2024
I'm told Seattle inquired about Max Kepler's availability and the potential of a larger deal, but that aspect of the talks never gained traction. @MLBNetwork @SeattleSports
- The M’s have added another talented youngster to their international signing class.
The Seattle Mariners today signed RHP Mathias Sato from Brazil pic.twitter.com/5Tukwtkf1B— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) January 31, 2024
Around the league...
- Left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta has agreed to a four-year deal with the Padres.
- Former Mariners reliever Joe Smith announced his retirement from baseball.
- The Orioles new ownership group features an interesting set of characters.
Orioles announce others involved in ownership: Cal Ripken, Jr., Oriole’s legend and MLB Hall of Famer; Kurt Schmoke, former Baltimore Mayor; Grant Hill, NBA Hall of Famer; Mike Bloomberg, entrepreneur and philanthropist; Michele Kang— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) January 31, 2024
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN dropped his top 100 prospects for 2024, with three Mariners farmhands appearing on the list. He is the highest I have seen anyone on Colt Emerson, ranking the infielder 25th in the sport. ($)
- You know, it never occurred to me that I never went to a Chili’s growing up in the Seattle area, but I suppose I that was the case?
Ranking MLB teams based on the distance to their nearest Chili’s pic.twitter.com/m29a5xU0s4— BrooksGate (@Brooks_Gate) January 31, 2024
Anders’ picks...
- The Seahawks announced that they have hired Ravens defensive coordinator Mike McDonald to be their new head coach.
