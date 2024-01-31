Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/31/24: Nick Solak, Justin Turner, and the Baltimore Orioles

Good morning everyone! It’s the final day of January, which means spring training is on the horizon now! Let’s get to the latest from around the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic analyzed the Mariners’ latest move in the context of the self-imposed limitations ownership has placed on the front office. ($)

The Mariners have made a ton of minor league signings lately, filling out the 2024 Tacoma Rainiers roster. Not listed here, but Seattle also signed utilityman Nick Solak to a minor league deal.

The Mariners have signed infielder Morgan McCullough, pitchers Garrett Davila and Sean Poppen, and catcher/first baseman Michael Papierski to minor-league contracts, per the MiLB transactions log. All four spent time in Triple-A in 2023. — Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) January 31, 2024

Around the league...

Another big bat is off the board with Justin Turner signing a one-year deal with the Blue Jays.

Corey Seager underwent surgery for a sports hernia yesterday and will reportedly miss most or all of spring training in recovery.

Big news in Baltimore: the Orioles are being sold to a team of two private equity billionaires.

Edwin Díaz looks ready to go for 2024!

Edwin Diaz on Instagram:



"Bullpen day"



(via IG/sugardiaz39) pic.twitter.com/2j81Rmmesg — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) January 30, 2024

Vlad Guerrero, Jr. gets the cover treatment for MLB the Show 24. Julio Rodríguez was not eligible for the cover because he was on a video game cover within the last three years (last year’s EA mobile game).

Vladimir Guerrero Jr is your 2024 @MLBTheShow cover star ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/WUJ7hDPDFA — MLB (@MLB) January 30, 2024

The missing Jackie Robinson statue was found burned and in pieces in a Wichita Park trash can.

Anders’ picks...