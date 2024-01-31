 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/31/24: Nick Solak, Justin Turner, and the Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles are saved...can the Mariners be next, please?

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning everyone! It’s the final day of January, which means spring training is on the horizon now! Let’s get to the latest from around the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic analyzed the Mariners’ latest move in the context of the self-imposed limitations ownership has placed on the front office. ($)
  • The Mariners have made a ton of minor league signings lately, filling out the 2024 Tacoma Rainiers roster. Not listed here, but Seattle also signed utilityman Nick Solak to a minor league deal.

Around the league...

  • Vlad Guerrero, Jr. gets the cover treatment for MLB the Show 24. Julio Rodríguez was not eligible for the cover because he was on a video game cover within the last three years (last year’s EA mobile game).

Anders’ picks...

  • Anyone have a sweat-stained hat or two that needs cleaning?

