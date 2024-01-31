Even More Trades: Is Polanco The Missing Piece? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

Evan James and Kate Preusser are joined by East Coast faithful Zach Mason and Anders Jorstad to talk two trades and double the trouble. On this Tuesday, January 30th 2024, the Mariners have made yet another trade, acquiring utility man Samad Taylor from the Kansas City Royals for cash/player to be named later. In conjunction with yesterday’s trade of Justin Topa and Anthony DeSclafani for Jorge Polanco, it feels like the Mariners might have fully rounded out the roster for the offseason. What does Polanco bring to this offense? Who doesn’t make the roster out of camp? How do these trades crystalize roles in the infield and bullpen? And is there a move still yet to come? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

