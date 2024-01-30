 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/30/24: Jorge Polanco, Aaron Hicks, and Matt Gage

A trade!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Division Series - Houston Astros v Minnesota Twins - Game Four Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...