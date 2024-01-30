Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/30/24: Jorge Polanco, Aaron Hicks, and Matt Gage

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners have acquired second baseman Jorge Polanco from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for reliever Justin Topa, RHP Anthony DeSclafani, top outfield prospect Gabriel Gonzalez, and pitching prospect Darren Bowen.
Around the league...
- Veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed on a one-year/$740k deal. The New York Yankees will pay the remaining $19 million that was owed on Hicks’ contract extension through 2025.
- The Yankees have claimed LHP Matt Gage off waivers from the Houston Astros, and DFA’d infielder/outfielder Diego Castillo in a corresponding move.
- David Adler at MLB.com analyzes how veteran LHP James Paxton can be successful with the Dodgers.
- Cincinatti Reds RHP Frankie Montas details his goals for the upcoming season with his new team.
