 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/29/24: Cole Tucker, Colt Keith, and Kris Bryant

The latest from around baseball.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
San Francisco Giants v Colorado Rockies Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • The Detroit Tigers have signed 22-year-old infield prospect Colt Keith to a six-year/$28.6 million deal, taking a gamble on him before he’s made his MLB debut. Sound familiar?
  • Multiple teams are showing interest in longtime San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, but he could still decide to retire if he doesn’t find the right deal.
  • Colorado Rockies third baseman Kris Bryant hopes to prove himself to the fans this season after being benched with multiple injuries the past few seasons.
  • Former Washington Nationals World Series champ Sean Doolittle conveys his excitement to return to the team in a new role as a pitching strategist.

Becca’s picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...