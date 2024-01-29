Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/29/24: Cole Tucker, Colt Keith, and Kris Bryant

In Mariners news...
- The Mariners are reportedly interested in making a trade for Chicago White Sox RHP Dylan Cease.
- The team has signed utility player Cole Tucker to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to MLB Spring Training.
Around the league...
- The Detroit Tigers have signed 22-year-old infield prospect Colt Keith to a six-year/$28.6 million deal, taking a gamble on him before he’s made his MLB debut. Sound familiar?
- Multiple teams are showing interest in longtime San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, but he could still decide to retire if he doesn’t find the right deal.
- Colorado Rockies third baseman Kris Bryant hopes to prove himself to the fans this season after being benched with multiple injuries the past few seasons.
- Former Washington Nationals World Series champ Sean Doolittle conveys his excitement to return to the team in a new role as a pitching strategist.
Becca’s picks...
- The man behind Twitter’s famous Art But Make It Sports account shares his passion for connecting the two mediums and how he’s able to find pictures that match so quickly.
