Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/28/24: Julio Rodríguez, Adam Frazier, and Matt Festa

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
In Mariners news...

  • You, dear reader, might be inclined to believe that that Julio Rodríguez character is good at baseball. Please allow the opinion of the truly wonderful Sarah Langs to confirm your predisposition.

Around the league...

  • I’m starting to think this Adam Ottavino character likes New York.
  • I’m starting to think this Adam Frazier character likes signing with fringe AL pennant contenders.

