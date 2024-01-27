 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/27/24: Adam Frazier, Travis Janikowski, and Blake Snell

Sorry to those of you holding out hope for an Adam Frazier reunion in Seattle.

By Anders Jorstad
Division Series - Baltimore Orioles v. Texas Rangers - Game Three Photo by Ron Jenkins/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Hello folks and welcome to the weekend! Let’s check out the latest from the world of baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners wrapped up their minor league coaching staff announcements with the ACL and DSL Mariners squads.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

  • Stephen A. knows ball.

