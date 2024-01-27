Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/27/24: Adam Frazier, Travis Janikowski, and Blake Snell

Hello folks and welcome to the weekend! Let’s check out the latest from the world of baseball.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners wrapped up their minor league coaching staff announcements with the ACL and DSL Mariners squads.
Around the league...
- Adam Frazier has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Royals.
- The Rangers have inked outfielder Travis Janikowski to a one-year contract.
- MLB Pipeline dropped their new top 100 prospects list yesterday. The list includes four Mariners farmhands.
- Geoff Pontes at Baseball America tried to predict who will be each team’s No. 1 prospect next year. ($)
- Blake Snell led the all of Major League Baseball in walks last year, but Esteban Rivera at Fangraphs says that the left-hander’s command might be better than you think.
- Chris Gilligan at Fangraphs dove into the numbers behind Nolan Jones’ incredible first season in Colorado.
Anders’ picks...
- Stephen A. knows ball.
