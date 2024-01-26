Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/26/24: David Robertson, Joc Pederson, and Luis Torrens

Hello folks and happy Friday! Let’s dig into the latest.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners announced the 2024 coaching staff for the Single-A Modesto Nuts, led by manager Zach Vincej.
Around the league...
- The Rangers bolstered their bullpen by inking right-hander David Robertson to a one-year contract.
- The Diamondbacks are reportedly closing in on a one-year deal with outfielder Joc Pederson.
- Former Mariner Luis Torrens has landed with the Yankees on a minor league pact.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN reports on what is holding up the remainder of the free agent market as we barrel towards spring training. ($)
- Orioles general manager Mike Elias emphasized that there is still plenty of time for Baltimore to acquire the starting pitching help they are looking for.
- On that note, Ben Clemens at Fangraphs remains convinced Dylan Cease will be dealt and wonders where he will ultimately end up.
- MLB Network ranked the top 10 center fielders in the game right now. Go see where our guy Julio ended up.
