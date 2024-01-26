FanPost Friday: Font fixes and other assorted Mariners uniform topics

Hello and welcome back to FanPost Friday. Rejoice fellow Mariners uniform nerds, for the news is good.

EXCLUSIVE: Mariners Finally Scrapping MLB’s Worst NOB Font https://t.co/QqEBVHGo8t — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) January 23, 2024

As Kevin Martinez tweeted out on Christmas eve, the style guide leak as reported by Uni Watch confirms the change has been made (which apparently takes at least two years to take effect after submitting) and the back of uniform name and number font on the navy alts will now look the same as the lettering on the home whites, but with the team colors arranged in a different order. Kevin will no longer have to wade through hundreds of mentions per season about how bad the spacing looks on the name font looks due to the nature of the wacky pointy custom font. Surely Mariners fans will find new things to complain about, but check this long-running aesthetic issue off the list. Nice work, Kevin!

Assuming the rules stay the same in 2024 regarding uniform sets (Max of four sets plus a City Connect), we should expect to see the same options as last season, but with the fixed font on the navy alts. So, that will be a funny little detail to be able to tell if someone bought a navy alt pre-2024 or after. I still have my 2010 Félix navy alt back when they said “Mariners” on the front instead of “Seattle” (switching it to “Seattle” was a good move in my opinion).

In the next week or so, we’ll learn if the team is using the same teal jerseys for Spring Training, which seems likely given the 4 uni max, as well as getting to see the Spring Training hats. I was skeptical of the mesh-back hats, but they’re actually pretty nice looking in person and excellent for workouts. Beyond that, we’ll likely see the return of the home whites, the Sunday off-whites, the City Connect, the regular season teals, and of course, the navy alts.

All right, let’s hit some uniform related polls and a prompt!

Poll How happy does the font fix on the navy alts make you? I am extremely pleased and can’t wait to see them in action

It’s cool, but it didn’t really bother me before

What font issue?

I actually liked the f*cked up pointy font for the names

Poll Does the font fix make you more likely to buy a navy alt jersey sometime this upcoming season? Definitely

Maybe? Ask me midseason

Poll As it stands going into the 2024 season, my current favorite Mariners uniform out of the standard rotation is: Home whites

Teals

Navy alts with the fixed font

Sunday off-whites

City Connect

PROMPT: If you could make any existing or previously used Mariners uniform part of the standard rotation (including one-off throwbacks, etc), which would you choose and why?