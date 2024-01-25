 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/25/24: Joey Votto, Rōki Sasaki, and Zach Greinke

John Fisher is still a liar, Greinke roasts inspire, and family moments by the fire.

By Brenbee Everfolly
New York Yankees v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • Baseball America released their preseason 2024 top 30 prospects for the Seattle Mariners system. ($)
  • A scheduling change means that prospects from that Mariners will get to play prospects from the Padres system an additional time this spring.
  • George Kirby is doing things not done since the black and white photos of the era he looks like he should be from.

Around the league...

  • The Angels are reportedly showing interest in free agent hitter Joey Votto.
  • At an event in Las Vegas, the introduction of John Fisher and the Las Vegas A’s was met with near total silence from the crowd. Maybe ripping a team from a community where they are beloved and forcing them on a community that doesn’t care is, as most people have been saying all along, a bad idea?
  • Speaking of... John Fisher, apparently unaware that he lives in a day and age where everything is documented, made the bold and patently untrue claim of having “gave everything he had” to keep the Athletics in Oakland.
  • There is reportedly some drama surrounding Japanese pitcher Rōki Sasaki, and while the full story and its implications are still coming to light, it could possibly effect his posting status.
  • Trevor Plouffe shared an amusing anecdote of a time that Zach Greinke successfully trolled him.

Bee’s pick...

  • I'm going to let you all in on a little secret of mine. This has long been my favorite video, for like, ever. There are many individual elements that shine: the way the little girl seems to cradle the toy to its path of doom, the seeming intent from the directness of that path, and the half-hearted and performative "oh no!" from the parent at the end. Put it all together and you have a video I CANNOT sit through without laughing. A LOT. It's an old video and there isn't any reason for me to be sharing it now, still, enjoy!

