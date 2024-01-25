Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/25/24: Joey Votto, Rōki Sasaki, and Zach Greinke

In Mariners news...
- Baseball America released their preseason 2024 top 30 prospects for the Seattle Mariners system. ($)
- A scheduling change means that prospects from that Mariners will get to play prospects from the Padres system an additional time this spring.
Some things have changed since we initially announced our schedule...We added a game!— Peoria Sports Complex (@PeoriaSportsCom) January 24, 2024
The @mariners and @padres will have their prospects take the field at Peoria Stadium on March 15th at 1:10pm!
All tickets for this game are just $5, so get them while they're still hot! pic.twitter.com/PsGC6Yw30J
- George Kirby is doing things not done since the black and white photos of the era he looks like he should be from.
George Kirby is the only pitcher in the last 50 years (probably longer) to start his career with back to back seasons with an ERA under 3.50 and a walk rate under 5%.— Eric Cross (@EricCross04) January 24, 2024
Around the league...
- The Angels are reportedly showing interest in free agent hitter Joey Votto.
- At an event in Las Vegas, the introduction of John Fisher and the Las Vegas A’s was met with near total silence from the crowd. Maybe ripping a team from a community where they are beloved and forcing them on a community that doesn’t care is, as most people have been saying all along, a bad idea?
The emcee tries to get the Vegas business folks hyped over the Las Vegas @Athletics and has to check their pulse.— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) January 24, 2024
That, my friends, is the sound of a relocation landing like a dud. pic.twitter.com/S2UN4N2qf8
- Speaking of... John Fisher, apparently unaware that he lives in a day and age where everything is documented, made the bold and patently untrue claim of having “gave everything he had” to keep the Athletics in Oakland.
Athletics owner John Fisher said he “gave everything he had” to try to keep the A’s in the bay area pic.twitter.com/9zpfa4zD0E— LVSportsBiz.com (@LVSportsBiz) January 24, 2024
- There is reportedly some drama surrounding Japanese pitcher Rōki Sasaki, and while the full story and its implications are still coming to light, it could possibly effect his posting status.
Roki Sasaki has reportedly withdrawn from the Japan Professional Baseball Players Association.— Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) January 24, 2024
While participation in the union is voluntary, Sasaki is the only young player to withdraw.
Sasaki & Lotte are yet to reach a contract agreement for 2024.https://t.co/vDIY0B3BAS
- Trevor Plouffe shared an amusing anecdote of a time that Zach Greinke successfully trolled him.
Zack Greinke roasted Trevor Plouffe on vacation pic.twitter.com/Ri63TtLxu8— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 24, 2024
