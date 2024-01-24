Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/24/24: Bryce Miller, Adrián Beltré, and Rhys Hoskins

Good morning everyone! The 2024 Hall of Fame class is out and a handful of deals were signed yesterday. Let’s get to all of that goodness and more.

In Mariners news...

The Mariners announced the 2024 coaching staff for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, led by manager Mike Fransoso.

MLB Trade Rumors dug into some potential infield options for the Mariners as they try to round out their offseason.

Daniel Kramer spoke to Bryce Miller about his new splitter and other things he has been working on this winter.

The Mariners are making some updates to the lettering on the backs of their jerseys.

Around the league...

