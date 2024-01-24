Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/24/24: Bryce Miller, Adrián Beltré, and Rhys Hoskins

Good morning everyone! The 2024 Hall of Fame class is out and a handful of deals were signed yesterday. Let’s get to all of that goodness and more.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners announced the 2024 coaching staff for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers, led by manager Mike Fransoso.
- MLB Trade Rumors dug into some potential infield options for the Mariners as they try to round out their offseason.
- Daniel Kramer spoke to Bryce Miller about his new splitter and other things he has been working on this winter.
- The Mariners are making some updates to the lettering on the backs of their jerseys.
Around the league...
- Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, and Todd Helton are joining Jim Leyland in the 2024 MLB Hall of Fame class.
- Is it too early to look ahead to the 2025 class? I hope not, because both Ichiro and King Félix will be on the ballot!
- Rhys Hoskins has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Brewers.
- The Angels added some depth to their starting rotation by signing left-hander Matt Moore to a one-year deal.
- Outfielder Joey Gallo has agreed to a one-year contract with the Nationals as he tries to get back on track.
Anders’ picks...
- Christopher Crawford, a longtime and beloved member of the Mariners blogosphere, is going through some personal struggles and could use your help! Go contribute to his GoFundMe.
