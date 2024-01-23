Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/23/24: James Paxton, Aroldis Chapman, and Tommy Edman

In Mariners news...
- The Tacoma Rainiers have announced their 2024 coaching staff:
Introducing our 2024 @RainiersLand coaching staff, led by returning manager John Russell— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) January 22, 2024
- Mariners infield prospect Ryan Bliss comes in at No. 9 on MLB.com’s Top 10 second base prospects for 2024.
- The Arkansas Travelers have announced their bobblehead giveaways of the 2024 season, which will include Jonatan Clase, George Kirby, and Cal Raleigh.
Around the league...
- The Los Angeles Dodgers are finalizing a deal with former Mariners LHP James Paxton, which will reportedly be a one-year contract worth $11 million plus incentives.
- Veteran lefty reliever Aroldis Chapman has agreed to a one-year/$10.5 million deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The Baltimore Orioles have reacquired infielder Tyler Nevin from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for cash considerations.
- Atlanta Braves RHP Collin McHugh has announced his retirement from baseball after 11 seasons.
- Center fielder Tommy Edman has signed a two-year/$16.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals to avoid arbitration.
- Hall of Fame second baseman and Washington native Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.
- The inaugural Sarah Langs Women in Baseball Scholarships have been awarded to three recipients pursuing careers in baseball analytics and data science. The award honors incredible MLB reporter Sarah Langs, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2021.
