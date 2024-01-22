Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/22/24: Cal Raleigh, John Brebbia, and Jesus Luzardo

Skip to main content
In Mariners news...
Around the league...
- The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a one-year/$5.5 million contract with righty reliever John Brebbia.
- Former Mariners bullpen coach Stephen Vogt speaks on his excitement for his managerial debut with the Cleveland Guardians.
- Miami Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo shares how fortunate he feels to host a youth baseball clinic with his high school teammate and current free agent third baseman Colton Wekler.
- Legendary manager Dusty Baker embraces his return to the San Francisco Giants in his new role as a baseball operations special adviser.
Loading comments...