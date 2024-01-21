Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/21/24: Bill Knight, Miguel Sanó, and Ken Giles

In Mariners news...
- Baseball America put together a great list of some unsung prospects in every organization. Great to see outfielder Bill Knight get some attention after the season he put together in 2023. ($)
- Lazaro Montes is all too happy to lean into the Yordan comparisons.
Around the league...
- Miguel Sanó hit an emphatic homerun to open the scoring in Game 1 of the LIDOM Championship Series. Do yourself a favor and watch these games if you can, the baseball is absolutely electric.
SANÓ GOES BOOM AND SAN PEDRO GOES WILD https://t.co/cGArHnKEqx pic.twitter.com/DmEcRz3A2G— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) January 21, 2024
- Mariners legend Ken Giles is ready to make his comeback following a long string of arm related injuries.
Veteran closer Ken Giles will be throwing a bullpen Friday, Jan 26 in Phoenix for any interested teams. Giles is said to be healthy, and ready to resume MLB career. Medicals provided upon request.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2024
- Lord forgive me but it’s time to post José Molina propaganda again.
Fck it, José Molina framing highlights pic.twitter.com/d2uKqrfa8j— Foolish Baseball (@FoolishBB) January 20, 2024
Loading comments...