Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/21/24: Bill Knight, Miguel Sanó, and Ken Giles

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Links.

By Nick Tucker
In Mariners news...

  • Baseball America put together a great list of some unsung prospects in every organization. Great to see outfielder Bill Knight get some attention after the season he put together in 2023. ($)
  • Lazaro Montes is all too happy to lean into the Yordan comparisons.

Around the league...

  • Miguel Sanó hit an emphatic homerun to open the scoring in Game 1 of the LIDOM Championship Series. Do yourself a favor and watch these games if you can, the baseball is absolutely electric.
  • Mariners legend Ken Giles is ready to make his comeback following a long string of arm related injuries.
  • Lord forgive me but it’s time to post José Molina propaganda again.

