 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/20/24: Josh Hader, Robert Stephenson, and Matt Carpenter

It’s reliever season!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! It’s the weekend, and we’ve got some baseball news to catch up on. To wit!

In Mariners news...

  • Bryce Miller has been the one capturing all of the hype this winter, but let’s not forget how exciting Bryan Woo is.
  • With Sports Illustrated laying off a ton of staff and seemingly reaching the end of an era, let’s Remember Some Magazine Covers.

Around the league...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...