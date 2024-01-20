Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/20/24: Josh Hader, Robert Stephenson, and Matt Carpenter

Good morning everyone! It’s the weekend, and we’ve got some baseball news to catch up on. To wit!
In Mariners news...
- Bryce Miller has been the one capturing all of the hype this winter, but let’s not forget how exciting Bryan Woo is.
Bryan Woo's four-seamer had a 16% SwStr rate last year with one of the flattest Adj. VAAs in the league (read: best for whiffs) .— Nick Pollack (@PitcherList) January 19, 2024
Imagine if he started locating it more upstairs in 2024... pic.twitter.com/cdGa5IODZr
- With Sports Illustrated laying off a ton of staff and seemingly reaching the end of an era, let’s Remember Some Magazine Covers.
January 20, 2024
Around the league...
- The Astros made their big splash, signing closer Josh Hader to a five-year deal with a record-breaking annual guarantee for a reliever.
- The Angels also nabbed a big reliever on the market, signing right-hander Robert Stephenson to a three-year contract.
- Veteran infielder Matt Carpenter is returning to the Cardinals on a one-year deal.
- Will Leitch at MLB selected six teams that could be bandwagon favorites in 2024.
- Leitch also outlined which teams are most likely to break their World Series droughts in the near future.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs wonders what on earth the Nationals are doing.
