Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/19/24: Taylor Trammell, Hiroki Kuroda, and Fernando Rodney

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Let’s dig into the news.
In Mariners news...
- This from one of the scouts at Prospects Live...the Mariners prospect’s hype continues to grow.
So…Felnin Celesten has definitely added some good weight over the last year. Be willing to bet there has been a decent power jump.— Alex “Juicy” Jensen (@jensen_juicy) January 19, 2024
- Taylor Trammell is back at Driveline for his second consecutive offseason, and he’s looking good! Though, the main concerns for the outfielder heading into 2024 are health and plate discipline.
A great BTS look at Taylor Trammell (@Taytram24) mic'd up with @AndrewAydt during a swing design session pic.twitter.com/GV0tQVQf5n— Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) January 18, 2024
Around the league...
- The MLBPA, alongside four other major unions for pro American athletes, issued a statement regarding potential legislation affecting compensation for college athletes.
- Former MLB starter Huroki Kuroda was inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame.
- Driveline’s founder lands a job with the Red Sox. He previously worked in the Reds organization for a few seasons. Expect that Driveline itself will continue to operate as an independent body despite Boddy’s appointment in Boston.
Sources tell me that Kyle Boddy (@drivelinekyle) of @DrivelineBB will serve as a Special Advisor to Craig Breslow and the Red Sox on pitching R&D for the coming season.— Eno Sarris (@enosarris) January 18, 2024
- The Astros are reportedly zeroing in on left-hander Josh Hader. This would obviously be less than ideal for M’s fans.
- The White Sox are reportedly in serious discussions for the construction of a new ballpark in the Chicago area.
- Russell A. Carleton at Baseball Prospectus wonders what can be done to restore the glory of the starting pitcher. ($)
- Baseball America’s prospect staff outlined 20 players they think could rank as the No. 1 overall prospect this time next year. ($)
- Sam Blum at The Athletic spoke to Fernando Rodney, who continues to play professional baseball at the age of 46 and hopes to continue playing until he’s 50.
