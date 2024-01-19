 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/19/24: Taylor Trammell, Hiroki Kuroda, and Fernando Rodney

Aw man, now I miss Fernando Rodney.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Let’s dig into the news.

In Mariners news...

  • This from one of the scouts at Prospects Live...the Mariners prospect’s hype continues to grow.
  • Taylor Trammell is back at Driveline for his second consecutive offseason, and he’s looking good! Though, the main concerns for the outfielder heading into 2024 are health and plate discipline.

Around the league...

  • The MLBPA, alongside four other major unions for pro American athletes, issued a statement regarding potential legislation affecting compensation for college athletes.
  • Former MLB starter Huroki Kuroda was inducted into the Japanese Baseball Hall of Fame.
  • Driveline’s founder lands a job with the Red Sox. He previously worked in the Reds organization for a few seasons. Expect that Driveline itself will continue to operate as an independent body despite Boddy’s appointment in Boston.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...