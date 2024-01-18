Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/18/24: Austin Voth, Yariel Rodríguez, and Amazon

Good morning friends! The Mariners made a move and prospect season continues in full force. Let’s get to it.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners signed right-hander Austin Voth to a one-year MLB contract, giving him a deal similar to what Trevor Gott received last year.
- Jarred Kelenic spoke out against Jerry Dipoto’s comments last season that the outfielder says brought unwanted attention to the team.
"You're bringing unwanted, unneeded attention to the team"@jarredkelenic dishes on how Jerry Dipoto's "54%" and "prime Babe Ruth" comments were not good for the @Mariners clubhouse— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 17, 2024
▶️ https://t.co/hIAjGvASY3 pic.twitter.com/KLzGxJOXQT
Around the league...
- Yesterday was Top 100 Day at Baseball America, and their list included a quartet of Mariners prospects. Colt Emerson even got a special shout-out as a breakout player for 2024. ($)
- The Blue Jays are reportedly in agreement with Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodríguez on a contract.
- Diamond Sports, the group that owns Bally Sports, is getting a significant investment from Amazon to save the company. Evan Drellich and Mike Vorkunov at The Athletic wrote about the impact this will have on the sports broadcasting landscape. ($)
- Here is one immediate impact on baseball specifically...
The following are the only five MLB teams’ broadcasts that will be available on Amazon Prime: Tigers, Royals, Marlins, Rays, and Brewers.— Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) January 17, 2024
Anders’ picks...
- I mean, who needs Ken when you could have Isildur’s heir?
Margot Robbie reveals her cinematic crush— Culture Crave (@CultureCrave) January 16, 2024
"Aragorn from Lord of the Rings ... Viggo Mortensen ... Strider"
(via @wmag) pic.twitter.com/ucdri6Cfek
Loading comments...