 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/18/24: Austin Voth, Yariel Rodríguez, and Amazon

Another interesting reliever is added to the mix for Seattle.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Colorado Rockies v Baltimore Orioles Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Good morning friends! The Mariners made a move and prospect season continues in full force. Let’s get to it.

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners signed right-hander Austin Voth to a one-year MLB contract, giving him a deal similar to what Trevor Gott received last year.
  • Jarred Kelenic spoke out against Jerry Dipoto’s comments last season that the outfielder says brought unwanted attention to the team.

Around the league...

  • Yesterday was Top 100 Day at Baseball America, and their list included a quartet of Mariners prospects. Colt Emerson even got a special shout-out as a breakout player for 2024. ($)
  • The Blue Jays are reportedly in agreement with Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodríguez on a contract.
  • Diamond Sports, the group that owns Bally Sports, is getting a significant investment from Amazon to save the company. Evan Drellich and Mike Vorkunov at The Athletic wrote about the impact this will have on the sports broadcasting landscape. ($)
  • Here is one immediate impact on baseball specifically...

Anders’ picks...

  • I mean, who needs Ken when you could have Isildur’s heir?

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...