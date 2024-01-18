2024 International Draft: Who Are The New Kids On The Block? Meet at the Mitt Podcast

Hello Seattle Mariners fans!

John Trupin, Evan James and Kate Preusser are joined by Zach Mason to talk Mariners on an icy day in Seattle, January 17th 2024. Nothing major has happened in Mariners world since we last talked, but a few smaller pieces have come into the fold that are worth mentioning: Local legend Austin Voth signed a one year major league deal and looks to take on the swing role in a battle with Desclafani. Former Angel and Astro Ty Buttery signed a minor league deal as he looks to compete for top spot in the bullpen pile. Ditto Joey Krehbiel, Jhonathan Diaz, Kirby Snead and Mauricio Llovera, as the pile begins to take final shape. Perhaps most intriguingly of all, the Mariners signed Michael Chavis to a minor league deal, who looks to be a depth option in the infield, but he may have the shortest path to playing time. Lastly the Mariners partook in the International Draft and came away with two prospects they feel like have major league ceilings: SS Dawel Joseph and Leandro Romero, as well as at least 6 other players. Which names will you need to remember as future stars? And who makes it out of the pile to the top of the bullpen stack? Shout out to our sponsor MacDougall bats!

