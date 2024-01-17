Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/17/24: Troy Taylor, Kendall Graveman, and Sean Doolittle

Good morning everyone! It’s another Wednesday in the offseason, and things are awfully quiet in the world of baseball. But, there is still some news to discuss...

In Mariners news...

David Laurila at Fangraphs spoke to scouts about M’s relief prospect Troy Taylor, who might just surprise people this season.

The Mariners made a pair of minor league signings yesterday, inking right-handers Joey Krehbiel and Ty Buttrey to deals.

The Rainiers will be wearing a cool jersey patch this season!

From @AROD to Big Dumper, it's been three decades of future Seattle stars playing at Cheney Stadium on their journey.



This sleeve patch will pay homage to R 30th Anniversary as a proud Mariners affiliate. #WeRTacoma



Individual-game tickets now on sale: https://t.co/b31DkEtMLE pic.twitter.com/fbBDoqqgvS — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) January 16, 2024

Daniel Kramer spoke to Brant Brown to get his perspective on how his new role could revolutionize the team’s offense.

Around the league...

Baseball Prospectus unveiled its list of the top 101 prospects in the sport, a list that includes a trio of Mariners. ($)

Former Mariner and current Astro Kendall Graveman will miss all of the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The Cooper Hummel carousel continues apace.