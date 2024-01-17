 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/17/24: Troy Taylor, Kendall Graveman, and Sean Doolittle

What would Doo do? Coach, apparently!

By Anders Jorstad
Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Good morning everyone! It’s another Wednesday in the offseason, and things are awfully quiet in the world of baseball. But, there is still some news to discuss...

In Mariners news...

  • David Laurila at Fangraphs spoke to scouts about M’s relief prospect Troy Taylor, who might just surprise people this season.
  • The Mariners made a pair of minor league signings yesterday, inking right-handers Joey Krehbiel and Ty Buttrey to deals.
  • The Rainiers will be wearing a cool jersey patch this season!
  • Daniel Kramer spoke to Brant Brown to get his perspective on how his new role could revolutionize the team’s offense.

Around the league...

  • Baseball Prospectus unveiled its list of the top 101 prospects in the sport, a list that includes a trio of Mariners. ($)
  • Former Mariner and current Astro Kendall Graveman will miss all of the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery.
  • The Cooper Hummel carousel continues apace.

