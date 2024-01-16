Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/16/24: Ty France, Dusty Baker, and Blake Snell

In Mariners news...
- More Ty France Driveline content:
You asked and you shall receive Here's another behind the scenes look at Ty France mic'd up during one of his hitting sessions with @Tstokey pic.twitter.com/4uYToNWVSL— Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) January 16, 2024
- Congrats to J.P Crawford, who has seen nominated for Seattle Sports Commission’s 2023 Men’s Sports Star of the Year award.
.@jp_crawford is that dude— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 15, 2024
J.P. has been nominated for @SeattleSC’s 2023 Men’s Sports Star of the Year award! #89SSY #SeattleSports #SportsStar
Voting is now open https://t.co/AxTA2ElInK pic.twitter.com/3xFy30DqPF
- ICYMI, the Mariners signed two top-50 international prospects as the 2024 international signing period opened yesterday.
Around the league...
- The San Francisco Giants have hired former manager Dusty Baker as a special assistant to their president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, as well as CEO Larry Baer.
- Free agent LHP Blake Snell is reportedly seeking a nine-year/$270 million deal from interested teams.
- Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, the home of the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, has emerged as a potential home venue for the A’s in 2025. Although they were officially granted approval to relocate to Las Vegas in November, the A’s new stadium won’t be finished until 2028.
- Vladimir Miguel Guerrero, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., has agreed to a $117,000 signing bonus to join the New York Mets.
