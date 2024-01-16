 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/16/24: Ty France, Dusty Baker, and Blake Snell

Happy Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg
Championship Series - Texas Rangers v. Houston Astros - Game Two Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/MLB Photos via Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • More Ty France Driveline content:
  • Congrats to J.P Crawford, who has seen nominated for Seattle Sports Commission’s 2023 Men’s Sports Star of the Year award.

Around the league...

  • The San Francisco Giants have hired former manager Dusty Baker as a special assistant to their president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, as well as CEO Larry Baer.
  • Free agent LHP Blake Snell is reportedly seeking a nine-year/$270 million deal from interested teams.
  • Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, the home of the Giants’ Triple-A affiliate, has emerged as a potential home venue for the A’s in 2025. Although they were officially granted approval to relocate to Las Vegas in November, the A’s new stadium won’t be finished until 2028.
  • Vladimir Miguel Guerrero, the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., has agreed to a $117,000 signing bonus to join the New York Mets.

