Mariners Moose Tracks, 1/15/24: Taylor Trammell, J.D. Martinez, and Jordan Hicks

In Mariners news...
- Taylor Trammell is putting in work at Driveline this offseason:
Welcoming Taylor Trammell to the facility for his assessment day the other day pic.twitter.com/otlwWQBmZR— Driveline Baseball (@DrivelineBB) January 15, 2024
Around the league...
- Free agent outfielder J.D. Martinez is reportedly drawing interest from at least six different teams.
- Andrew Simon at MLB.com raises five key questions about the San Francisco Giants’ recent signing of RHP Jordan Hicks.
- An autographed Tom Brady baseball card reportedly sold at an auction for $159,000, which is an all-time record for any Montreal Expos card.
Becca’s picks...
- Check out the updated NFL Playoff picture. With four wild card games already completed, who’s your pick to win it all?
