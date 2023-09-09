Filed under: Seattle Mariners Game Charts 79-63: Chart Seattle planned a bullpen day, and the Rays executed a bullpen slay. By Brenbee Everfolly@everfolly Sep 9, 2023, 4:06pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: 79-63: Chart Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Boo Baseball Savant Bear’s Breath spicy ketchup: Eugenio Suárez, .209 WPA Mayo on a hot day: Tayler Saucedo, -.373 WPA Game Thread Comment of the Game This comment rose to the Trop: More From Lookout Landing Mariners Game #141: Game Thread III Mariners Game #141: Game Thread II Mariners Game #141 Preview, 9/9/23: SEA at TB Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/9/23: Julio Rodríguez, Walker Buehler, and Germán Márquez Mariners Become a Tale of Two Teams, Lose to Rays 7-4 79-62: Chart Loading comments...
Loading comments...