 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

79-63: Chart

Seattle planned a bullpen day, and the Rays executed a bullpen slay.

By Brenbee Everfolly
/ new
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Boo
Baseball Savant

Bear’s Breath spicy ketchup: Eugenio Suárez, .209 WPA

Mayo on a hot day: Tayler Saucedo, -.373 WPA

Game Thread Comment of the Game

This comment rose to the Trop:

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...