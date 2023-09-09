Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/9/23: Julio Rodríguez, Walker Buehler, and Germán Márquez

Hello all and welcome to the weekend! Let’s catch you up on what’s happening.
In Mariners news...
- Jordan Shusterman at FOX Sports wrote about the unique greatness of Julio Rodríguez, and how he defied expectations on sheer willpower.
- Similarly, Daniel Kramer chronicled Julio’s journey to becoming a Gold Glove-caliber outfielder.
- The Julio sponsorships are unending. Get your bag, Julio!
- Major League Baseball unveiled its 2023 Roberto Clemente Award nominees, with Marco Gonzales representing the Mariners.
- Cody Stavenhagen at The Athletic wonders if the Mariners have what it takes to be a World Series contender this season. ($)
Around the league...
- The Dodgers announced that starter Walker Buehler, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, will not pitch this season and will instead turn his attention to the 2024 campaign.
- The Rockies signed starting pitcher Germán Márquez to a two-year contract extension. Márquez underwent Tommy John surgery in May and is hoping to return to action early next season.
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN ranked the “cores” of every team in baseball, putting the Mariners third for their strong group of young players. ($)
- Mookie Betts is likely to miss this weekend’s worth of games while he nurses a foot injury, but it’s hard to imagine he’ll be out of action when the Dodgers play Seattle next weekend.
- Jim Bowden at The Athletic spoke to executives around baseball to get their takes on what Shohei Ohtani’s contract will look like and where he is likely to play next season. ($)
