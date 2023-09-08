Mariners Game #141 Preview, 9/8/23: SEA at TB

When I went looking for pictures of the Rays’ mascot as an image header for this preview, all I could find were pictures of something called “Raymond”—where are you, DJ Kitty? Maybe Shay can investigate more in tonight’s recap as the Mariners look to win a (one) series on this roadtrip.
Lineups:
Today’s game information:
Today’s game starts at 3:40 PT and can be found on ROOT Sports NW, with Dave Sims and Dan Wilson doing the commentary on the television side. Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will cover the audio call at 710 AM Seattle Sports.
Today in Mariners history:
- 1985: Gorman Thomas sets a club record with 30 home runs; it was also his 250th career home run.
- 2002: Ichiro Suzuki and Desi Relaford hit back-to-back home runs to open a Mariners game, which is the first time in club history.
- 2010: Ichiro becomes the first major leaguer with ten consecutive seasons with 200+ hits.
- 2016: Kyle Seager sets a personal record with his 27th home run of the season.
- 2017: Robinson Cano hit his 30th double of the season, making him the only player in MLB history with 13 straight 30+ double seasons to start his career. He joined Stan Musial (16) as the only players in MLB history with 13+ consecutive seasons of 30+ doubles.
