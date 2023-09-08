Mariners Game #141 Preview, 9/8/23: SEA at TB

When I went looking for pictures of the Rays’ mascot as an image header for this preview, all I could find were pictures of something called “Raymond”—where are you, DJ Kitty? Maybe Shay can investigate more in tonight’s recap as the Mariners look to win a (one) series on this roadtrip.

Lineups:

Today’s game information:

Today’s game starts at 3:40 PT and can be found on ROOT Sports NW, with Dave Sims and Dan Wilson doing the commentary on the television side. Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. will cover the audio call at 710 AM Seattle Sports.

Today in Mariners history: