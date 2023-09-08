 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/8/23: Cal Raleigh, Evan Carter, and Stephen Strasburg

The Rangers are making some changes as they continue to slide out of the playoff race.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new
Midland RockHounds v Frisco Roughriders Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Here’s what you may have missed from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • With the Mariners in position to return to the playoffs for the second consecutive season, Cal Raleigh has been more important to the team than ever, writes Adam Jude at The Seattle Times.

Around the league...

Anders’ picks...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...