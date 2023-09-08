Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/8/23: Cal Raleigh, Evan Carter, and Stephen Strasburg

Hello everyone and happy Friday! Here’s what you may have missed from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- With the Mariners in position to return to the playoffs for the second consecutive season, Cal Raleigh has been more important to the team than ever, writes Adam Jude at The Seattle Times.
Around the league...
- With just a couple days to go before the arranged ceremony, Stephen Strasburg has decided to back out of retiring after the Nationals reneged on their agreement to pay his contract in full post-retirement.
- The Rangers are calling up top-10 prospect Evan Carter as they attempt to reinforce their lineup for the stretch run.
- Despite the recent slide from the Rangers, Corey Seager is having a season for the ages, writes Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs.
- Does it help to be a catcher in the batter’s box, as it pertains to borderline strike calls? Davy Andrews at Fangraphs dives into the numbers.
Anders’ picks...
- At just 19 years of age, Coco Gauff has become the youngest woman to advance to the U.S. Open finals in the 21st century.
- I’m so glad that Hayao Miyazaki decided to give it another go.
Watch the first ever teaser for Hayao Miyazaki's THE BOY AND THE HERON.#TheBoyAndTheHeron opens in US and Canadian theatres on December 8.https://t.co/mDTP0ts6fP pic.twitter.com/9dT5F5iy5Q— Studio Ghibli (@GhibliUSA) September 6, 2023
