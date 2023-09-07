 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/7/23: Jarred Kelenic, Shōta Imanaga, and Julio Urías

The offseason market for starting pitching gets a much-needed boost.

By Anders Jorstad
World Baseball Classic Championship: United States v Japan Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Hello folks! Let’s get into it.

In Mariners news...

Around the league...

  • It appears that the rule changes made to increase steals have worked!
  • Baseball America unveiled its front office-polled results for the best tools in Major League Baseball. The list features a few Mariners. ($)
  • I was unaware that you could petition for such a thing, but good for Nolan!

Anders’ picks...

  • Seattle native and sports fan Mina Kimes has signed a contract extension with ESPN that will pay her roughly $1.7 million annually. Congratulations, Mina!

