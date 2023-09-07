Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/7/23: Jarred Kelenic, Shōta Imanaga, and Julio Urías

Hello folks! Let’s get into it.
In Mariners news...
- Jeff Passan, on his latest spot for 710 ESPN Seattle, made the case for Jarred Kelenic as an impact player for the Mariners down the stretch.
Around the league...
- The Yokohama DeNa Baystars of NPB are planning to post left-handed starter Shōta Imanaga this winter. He should be an exciting option for teams seeking starting pitching — Eno Sarris reports that Imanaga led all World Baseball Classic starters in Stuff+.
- The Diamondbacks are calling up consensus top-10 prospect Jordan Lawlar as they continue their push for a playoff spot.
- Andrew McCutchen’s season is over after the veteran outfielder partially tore his Achilles.
- Dodgers starter Julio Urías has been placed on administrative leave while the league investigates the domestic violence allegations against him.
- I guess they really want him gone: The Angels have placed outfielder Randal Grichuk on waivers for the second time in two weeks. If he gets claimed this time around, he will not be eligible for his new team’s postseason roster.
- Yeah, this dude is gonna be a real problem in the AL East.
Jasson Domínguez’s first Yankee Stadium home run was an absolute missile.— Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 7, 2023
110.2 mph off the bat.
383 feet over the short porch.
The Martian now has three home runs over his first five MLB games. pic.twitter.com/F4popwJ99I
- It appears that the rule changes made to increase steals have worked!
Entering tonight, and with a few weeks of games left, there have been 435 more SB than last year, and by the end of the weekend, we'll see a 3000-SB season for the first time since 2012.— Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) September 7, 2023
- Baseball America unveiled its front office-polled results for the best tools in Major League Baseball. The list features a few Mariners. ($)
- I was unaware that you could petition for such a thing, but good for Nolan!
Note: @Rockies OF/1B Nolan Jones is, in fact, eligible for NL Rookie of the Year.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 6, 2023
He was not listed as a rookie to begin the year, but @MLB has since issued a clarification.
Per @fangraphs, his .372 wOBA is 2nd only to Corbin Carroll among NL rookies.@MLBNetwork
Anders’ picks...
- Seattle native and sports fan Mina Kimes has signed a contract extension with ESPN that will pay her roughly $1.7 million annually. Congratulations, Mina!
Loading comments...