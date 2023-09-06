Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/6/23: Paul Skenes, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Rizzo

Good morning everyone! Let’s dive into the latest.
In Mariners news...
- Perhaps this was poorly timed, but Anthony Franco at MLB Trade Rumors highlighted the excellent bullpen additions the Mariners made last winter.
Around the league...
- Terry Francona hinted at an intention to retire following the 2023 season.
- Giancarlo Stanton hit his 400th career home run yesterday.
- The Pittsburgh Pirates have decided to shut down No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes while they prepare him for the 2024 campaign. Many had wondered if the Pirates would bring him up to the big leagues this season — and maybe they would have if they were in a playoff hunt.
- In New York, the Yankees have opted to end the season for Anthony Rizzo as he recovers from post-concussion syndrome.
- Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon at The Athletic paved a potential path for the Mets to hire David Stearns as their new general manager this winter. ($)
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs dove into the trends around bunting in recent seasons.
- Meanwhile, Chris Gilligan at Fangraphs analyzed the historically-great rookie class of 2023.
- Esteban Rivera at Fangraphs wonders how sustainable Cole Ragans’ run of excellence is.
- Let’s check in on things in Anaheim...
Today was Angels photo day. But Shohei Ohtani wasn’t available for it. So they used a body double, and will presumably photoshop him in. He was taken through a back exit by Angels PR. pic.twitter.com/5yFuDjLw4o— Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) September 5, 2023
- That is uhh...not ideal!
Buck Showalter says that Carlos Carrasco broke his finger in the weight room when a 50-pound barbell fell on it pic.twitter.com/iiy1aqZwQ9— SNY (@SNYtv) September 5, 2023
