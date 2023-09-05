Mariners Game #138, 9/5/23: SEA at CIN

After a disappointing start to the road trip, the Mariners will try to avoid a second straight series loss with a win today. The Reds will be starting Connor Phillips, who was part of the trade package that helped the Mariners net Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker, in his major league debut. Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners and will look to solve his “big inning” problem that bogged down his last start.

Today’s lineups:

Today’s game info:

Today’s game starts at 3:40 PT. Dan Wilson and Aaron Goldsmith will call the television side at ROOT Sports NW, while Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims will have the radio call at 710 Seattle Sports.

Today in Mariners history: