Mariners Game #138, 9/5/23: SEA at CIN

After a disappointing start to the road trip, the Mariners will try to avoid a second straight series loss with a win today. The Reds will be starting Connor Phillips, who was part of the trade package that helped the Mariners net Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker, in his major league debut. Bryce Miller gets the start for the Mariners and will look to solve his “big inning” problem that bogged down his last start.
Today’s lineups:
Today’s game info:
Today’s game starts at 3:40 PT. Dan Wilson and Aaron Goldsmith will call the television side at ROOT Sports NW, while Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims will have the radio call at 710 Seattle Sports.
Today in Mariners history:
- 1983: Harold Reynolds makes his MLB debut vs. Kansas City and records a double and a triple.
- 2000: After a 12-6 win over Tampa Bay, Seattle becomes the second-fastest team to reach 100 wins by calendar date.
- 2008: Reliever Brandon Morrow makes his first career start and carries a no-hitter through 7.2 innings against the Yankees.
- 2015: Shawn O’Malley hits his first MLB home run in an 8-3 victory over the A’s. Félix pitches eight innings, allowing three runs but striking out nine.
- 2018: Mitch Haniger extends his hitting streak to a career-high 17 games, the longest current streak in the Majors.
- 2021: The Mariners offense scores 7 runs in the top of the 11th inning to complete a sweep against the Diamondbacks.
