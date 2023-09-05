Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/5/23: Bryan Woo, AJ Pollock, and Shohei Ohtani

In Mariners news...
- An exciting reunion between Julio and former Mariners prospect Noelvi Marte took place pregame. RHP Luis Castillo and third baseman Eugenio Suarez also took some time to reunite with their former Reds teammates before the game, who they hadn’t seen since the Mariners acquired them last year.
Julio practically sprinted out of the dugout to greet Noelvi Marte here during BP. “That’s my brother,” Julio said. They met when they were 15-16 years old at the Dominican academy. pic.twitter.com/9m3wR7MmgK— Adam Jude (@A_Jude) September 4, 2023
- Pitchers are athletes too!
Bryan Woo, fielding his position. pic.twitter.com/Q8ESMG9d9W— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) September 4, 2023
- Congrats to the Mariners’ High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox on clinching a playoff berth, their first since 2018!
Clinched and it feels oh so good!!! pic.twitter.com/E6CYY5VCIW— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) September 5, 2023
- Julio Rodriguez has made history once again, this time becoming the first player ever to hit 25+ home runs and record 25+ stolen bases in each of his first two MLB seasons.
Around the league...
- Checking in on Anthony Rendon’s injury status...
Anthony Rendon, when asked for an injury update: “No habla inglés today.”— Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) September 4, 2023
He then put on a hoodie and left the clubhouse.
- Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias has been arrested on felony domestic violence charges. The Dodgers have released a statement that they are aware of the incident and will not allow Urias to travel with the team as it begins a six-game road trip today.
- A massive 20-6 win by the Minnesota Twins over the Cleveland Guardians, including shortstop Royce Lewis’ third grand slam in eight games, helped bring the Twins to a six-game lead over Cleveland in the AL Central.
- After matching a career high in strikeouts, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly was forced to exit his start early due to right hamstring cramping, the third time in his past three home starts that he’s had a cramping issue.
- The San Francisco Giants have released veteran outfielder AJ Pollock as he continues to battle injuries and struggle with offensive production.
- Shohei Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo of CAA, provides an update on Ohtani’s injury status and his plans for pitching in the future.
Becca’s picks...
- I think this would be a fair ask...
Duke QB Riley Leonard had to ask "professor Taylor" for an extension on an assignment after upsetting No. 9 Clemson— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 5, 2023
