Mariners Game #137 Preview, 9/4/23: SEA at CIN

So the penultimate road trip of the regular season didn’t start off so swell, with the Mariners dropping a series to the floundering Mets. But that’s okay! Really! It might not feel like it, but Seattle managed to take sole possession of first place over the weekend with Saturday’s 8-7 win, and held on despite the loss yesterday due to the Astros being swept at home by the Yankees. They’ll have the chance to build on that division lead with a three-game set in Cincinnati, their first visit to Great American Ball Park since 2016.

Lineups:

First of three with the Mariners.



After a sizzling weekend that saw him bash a pair of homers, Dominic Canzone finds himself in the cleanup spot this afternoon. Ty France is back after a nasty elbow contusion suffered on Saturday, and Cal Raleigh is getting a rare day off with Brian O’Keefe behind the dish for Seattle.

As for the Reds, a couple of old friends are featured in their lineup, with Jake Fraley leading off and Noelvi Marte batting eighth and playing the hot corner. Tejay Antone will get the start, but don’t be fooled - he’s being used as the opener. Whether Cincinnati will opt for a bulk guy or a true bullpen day remains to be seen.

Game Info:

Today’s first pitch is at 1:10pm PDT - these holiday start times can be tricky! You’ll be able to follow along at all the usual spots: Aaron Goldsmith and Dan Wilson will have the call on ROOT Sports, while Rick Rizzs and Dave Sims will be calling the action on 710 Seattle Sports.

This day in Mariners history: