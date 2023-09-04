Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/4/23: Julio Rodriguez, Andres Munoz, and Pete Alonso

In Mariners news...
- Back-to-back homers in yesterday’s game from Dominic Canzone and Mike Ford brought most of the team’s runs in their 3-6 loss to the Mets:
DINGERS pic.twitter.com/E1N4jHjcCP— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 3, 2023
- Huge congrats to Julio Rodriguez on being named American League Player of the Month and Andres Munoz for being named AL Reliever of the Month. Their numbers in August were off the charts, and the team looks to carry that momentum into the month of September.
Around the league...
- Baltimore Orioles top prospect Jackson Holliday is set to be promoted to the team’s Triple- A affiliate after dominating in the Orioles’ lower minor league system.
- New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte expresses hope that he might still be able to play this season as he continues a recovery path from a groin injury at the beginning of August.
- With Pete Alonso’s home run yesterday, he made history as the fifth player ever to record at least three 40-home-run seasons in his first five MLB seasons.
